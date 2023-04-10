Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, April 10

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk:

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O'Gorman. File Picture





Revealed: Government spending €30m per week to house Ukrainian refugees: The State has so far paid out €676m to hotels, B&Bs, and a number of private providers to accommodate Ukrainians fleeing war. >>READ MORE.

Teachers to get more training as Cineáltas anti-bullying strategy is launched in schools: The Department of Education will today launch its five-year plan to tackle bullying in schools, including bullying based on race, gender identity, cyberbullying, and sexual harassment. >>READ MORE.

Patrick Kelly: Clutch Clare punish Cork amid lack of real scoring threats in red: "After a fairly positive league campaign, this is a huge setback for Cork and John Cleary," writes Patrick Kelly. >>READ MORE.

Groups say planning law not compatible with Citizens’ Assembly recommendations on biodiversity: Various groups have called on Environment Minister Eamon Ryan to clarify the Green Party's stance on measures in the Draft Planning and Development Bill that they say will damage the chances of reversing biodiversity loss. >>READ MORE.

Jon Rahm holds up the trophy after winning the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday. Picture: AP Photo/David J. Phillip

John Rahm wins the Masters after impressive final round at Augusta National Golf Club: On what would have been Seve Ballesteros 66th birthday, Rahm became the fourth Masters champion from Spain with a four-shot victory on Sunday. >>READ MORE.

Few safe havens for your investment after poor year for pensions: Pension funds took a hammer blow last year, and even low-risk funds with bonds are likely to underperform again this year. >>READ MORE.

Browne: 'There is no point saying we are going to beat Kerry. We are not': 'There is no expectation. We will get ready. We will train. We will give it a go,' said Tipperary selector Declan Browne. >>READ MORE.

Culture That Made Me: Brian Warfield of the Wolfe Tones: The creator such ballads as 'Let the People Sing' includes the likes of Pete Seeger, Paul Simon and Bob Dylan among his touchstones. >>READ MORE.

Miss Ireland Ivanna McMahon: I'm a firm believer in everything in moderation: 'If you’re unwell and not looking after yourself, you won’t be able to put your best self forward when looking after other people.' >>READ MORE.

Kite surfer Ray Kaskelis takes advantage of a Status Yellow wind warning to ride the waves at Garrylucas, Co. Cork. Picture: David Creedon

Today looks set to be a wet and windy day, with widespread heavy showers likely and a chance of hail and isolated thunderstorms possibly leading to spot flooding.

The showers will be most frequent in the east and north but will ease off in the evening. Highest temperatures today will range between 8C to 11C with strengthening westerly winds.

