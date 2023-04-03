Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, April 3

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Not one local council applied for available funds for extra staff to tackle vacant homes: Not a single council in the country has applied for extra dedicated staff to tackle the scourge of vacant homes and buildings despite funding being available for the roles. >>READ MORE.

Bill would remove right to appeal against telecoms mast licences: Opponents of controversial telecommunications masts will not be able to appeal the granting of licences for them under planning laws currently before the Oireachtas. >>READ MORE.

The yellow line narrowing the footpath on Summerhill North, Cork when the BusConnects proposals are introduced. Picture Dan Linehan

Pádraig Hoare: NTA's BusConnects Cork rethink is a capitulation, not a compromise: The National Transport Authority (NTA) is hailing its newly revamped €600m BusConnects plan for Cork as a victory for compromise. >>READ MORE.

Criminals to be stopped from using legal tactics against CAB to keep property: Criminals will be stopped from using legal tactics to hold onto their property under new a range of powers being rolled out to beef up the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).>>READ MORE.

House prices dip again but market ‘not in freefall’ — report: "Frothy" pandemic-era house valuations may be cooling off and prices may have fallen for a third consecutive quarter, but the housing market is not in freefall. >>READ MORE.

Azets Ireland CEO Neil Hughes, Azets Ireland tax partner Alma O’Brien, and Azets group CEO Chris Horne. Picture: Mac Innes

Azets to double workforce in response to tech and banking instability: Professional services firm Azets Ireland plans to more than double its workforce by hiring 120 new accountants and tax consultants following its acquisition of Baker Tilly last month. >>READ MORE.

Donal Lenihan: Munster made the Sharks look better than they actually are: Once again Leinster are left carrying Irish hopes in Europe after Munster and Ulster took their Champions Cup leave, even earlier than usual, having failed to make the quarter-final stage. >>READ MORE.

Paul O’Connell: It’s OK to be vulnerable and make mistakes:'Very little keeps me awake at night. I’m lucky that way, I’ve never struggled to sleep. I would say the Friday night before the England game was the only real time I can remember in the last while that I struggled to sleep' >>READ MORE.

Culture That Made Me: Hugh Cornwell of The Stranglers: Now a solo artist, the celebrated vocalist plays three gigs in Ireland in April >>READ MORE.

A dry day for most of today with a mix of cloud and hazy sunny spells. Some spots of light rain and drizzle will occur, most frequent along Atlantic counties, extending further inland in the west and northwest during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 9C to 13C in moderate to fresh south to southeast winds, easing by the evening.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

