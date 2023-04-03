Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, April 3

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
A dry day for most of today with a mix of cloud and hazy sunny spells. Some spots of light rain and drizzle will occur, most frequent along Atlantic counties, extending further inland in the west and northwest during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 9C to 13C in moderate to fresh south to southeast winds, easing by the evening.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.