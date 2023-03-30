Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, March 30

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Chief of staff says he had been unaware of abuse and bullying in the Defence Forces: The chief of staff of the Defence Forces has said he was completely unaware of abuse and sexual assaults against members during his almost 40-year career. >>READ MORE.

While there was a broad welcome for the initial plan, several communities expressed outrage over the potential loss of hundreds of on-street parking spaces, the felling of hundreds of trees, and the compulsory acquisition of private property. Picture: Dan Linehan

Public pressure brings changes to NTA's BusConnects Cork plan: The National Transport Authority (NTA) has bowed to public pressure and dramatically reduced the amount of tree felling, land seizures, and on-street parking required for a key part of its €600m BusConnects Cork project. >>READ MORE.

Samaritans find half of those who self-harm think people are afraid of them: More than half of people who self-harm believe the average person is "afraid" of them, a new first-of-its-kind report has found. >>READ MORE.

Spanish student was kicked in the head five times during unprovoked attack: A Spanish student walking home in Cork city was set upon by four people in an unprovoked and savage attack which saw one Cork man kick him five times in the head after he was knocked to the ground outside a fast food restaurant. >>READ MORE.

Over 1,200 asylum seekers will have to leave their hotel accommodation next month: Over 1,200 asylum seekers will have to leave hotels by mid-April, leaving the State facing a significant shortfall in accommodation. >>READ MORE.

Fiscal Council calls for additional levy on baby boomers for pension fund: The Irish Advisory Fiscal Council has called for additional PRSI contributions to be levied on baby boomers while they are working to ensure younger people are not financing older generations' retirements. >>READ MORE.

PLEASING SOME, NOT OTHERS: Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny during the UEFA EURO 2024 Championship Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and France. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tommy Martin: Greek mission may end the Stephen Kenny Wars. But it probably won't: Maybe Greece will be the war to end all wars. But probably not. >>READ MORE.

Richard Hogan: Stop suggesting to children they're anxious - it's doing them no favours: Out of all the modern issues facing our children, anxiety seems to be the one that grips them the most. Why is that? >>READ MORE.

Ireland In 50 Albums, No 10: 33 Revolutions per Minute, by Marxman: Oisín Lunny and co supported U2 on the Dublin leg of the ZooTV tour, and also offered up one of the early examples of quality Irish hip hop >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Sunny spells and scattered showers at first today, some heavy with a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the north and east this afternoon.

Cloud will thicken from the south, with rain developing in the southwest from mid-afternoon and spreading northwards this evening.

Highest temperatures of 12C to 15C with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds backing southeast later.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.