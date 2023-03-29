Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, March 29

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

House prices see biggest Q1 fall in a decade — but supply still far too low: House prices saw their biggest first-quarter fall in more than a decade during the first three months of this year, but the number of available properties is still a fraction of what it was pre-pandemic. >>READ MORE.

TV star and comedian Paul O’Grady dies at the age of 67: TV presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady has died at the age of 67, his partner Andre Portasio has said. The TV star, also known for his drag queen persona Lily Savage, died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on Tuesday evening, a statement shared with the PA news agency via a representative said. >>READ MORE.

Firm hopes to start building long-stalled Cork event centre this autumn: The company which won a 2014 tender for State aid to build the Cork event centre says it expects to start building this autumn. READ MORE.

Cianan Brennan: Report from Land Development Agency only highlights its toothlessness: The new report from the Land Development Agency is full of lofty ideals but short on demonstrable plans for delivering housing. >>READ MORE.

ESRI: Economic outlook brightens but housing crisis could yet deepen: The outlook for the Irish economy has brightened, but price pressures and higher-for-longer rate hikes will likely weigh on many households and hit key sectors such as house building, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has warned. >>READ MORE.

The ESRI analysis comes against a backdrop of ongoing overcrowding at almost every public hospital in the country, with 679 patients unable to get a bed on Tuesday, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Public hospitals short 'at least 1,000 beds': The country's public hospitals are short at least 1,000 beds, according to the latest analysis from think-tank ESRI, which has also estimated that over 300 extra beds could be needed every year. >>READ MORE.

High levels of racism directed at international students: Almost two-thirds of international students have experienced or witnessed racism, and only one in ten incidents are reported to the authorities, new research suggests. >>READ MORE.

Donal Lenihan: Consequences of a feeble forty against Glasgow are piled high for Munster: I can’t recall Munster ever trailing by 28 points at half-time in any game in Thomond Park. >>READ MORE.

The Skin Nerd: What is Baby Botox and could it work for you?: More and more aesthetic treatments are gaining a micro version, but are they worth the skinvestment? >>READ MORE.

'The point of the Proms is to get people out and have a great time': As the Proms at Cork Opera House returns in April with nights themed around Beethoven, The Beatles and Broadway, the organisers explain the idea of producing such a celebration of music in Cork. >>READ MORE.

Dull, damp and breezy this morning with patches of mist and drizzle - some coastal fog too, especially in the southeast.

A band of more persistent rain will move up from the southwest during the morning, while sunny spells will develop in the afternoon, thundery showers will follow, with possible spot flooding and isolated thunderstorms.

Another mild day with highest temperatures of 13C to 16C.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

