Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, March 27

Video: Family of eight evicted from their Donegal home with no notice: Shocking video footage has shown a family of eight being evicted without notice from rented accommodation just days before St Patrick’s Day. >>READ MORE.

Schools 'at full capacity' after efforts to accommodate 15,000 Ukrainian children: Schools all across the country warned the Department of Education they are at or near capacity following efforts to accommodate children fleeing war-torn Ukraine in recent months. >>READ MORE.

Baby John's grave at Holy Cross Cemetery in Cahersiveen Co Kerry, where he has lain for 39 years. Picture: Alan Landers

Couple arrested in Kerry Babies case left 'in limbo', solicitor claims: The two people arrested in connection with the Kerry Babies investigation could be in limbo for “months”, their solicitor has claimed. >>READ MORE.

Irish agriculture policy lacks ambition to address the climate and biodiversity crises: Our carbon emissions are significant due to intensive agriculture and drainage ofpeatlands, as well as a heavy reliance on fossil fuels. >>READ MORE.

New college places for 600 extra primary school teachers: College places for more than 600 extra primary school teachers are to be introduced this year and next in a bid to tackle shortages across the sector. >>READ MORE.

Funding set to help councils convert disused buildings into community facilities: Councils across Ireland will be given €13m to turn eyesore buildings in the centre of towns into community facilities. >>READ MORE.

Israelis opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan set up bonfires and block a highway during a protest moments after the Israeli leader fired his defense minister, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, March 27, 2023. Picture: AP Photo/Oren Ziv

Thousands of Israelis protest after Netanyahu fires defence minister: Tens of thousands of Israelis have poured on to streets of cities across the country in a spontaneous outburst of anger after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired his defence minister for challenging the Israeli leader’s judicial overhaul plan. >>READ MORE.

Seamus Coffey: Focus on homes for rent to cut the housing queues: Ireland’s housing system has three main sectors: Owner-occupiers, social housing, and private renting. Almost all the policies promoted and introduced are aimed at owner-occupiers and social housing. We need more of both of those, but renters — current and prospective — deserve somewhere to live too. >>READ MORE.

REACH: Kilkenny’s Alan Murphy and Ciarán Joyce of Cork. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Anthony Daly: Pat Ryan wouldn't pull the handbrake so why were Cork so flat?: I was primed for Cork-Kilkenny on Sunday but any of that giddiness was soon sapped out of me. It was flat, tepid, like warm beer in high summer. >>READ MORE.

Sinéad Brady on how to quit living to work and reset your work/life balance: Sinead Brady is on a mission. In her new book, the career psychologist tells us how to quit living to work – and start working to live. >>READ MORE.

Tony Ward: 'I try not to think of negative things or mistakes I’ve made in life': Hearing loss is one of the "two big issues" he has had to deal with in life — the other being his prostate cancer diagnosis in 2012. But, with his new routine, he is feeling good. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Frosty in places at first, especially in the north and east with some mist patches. A mostly dry morning will follow with sunny spells and a few isolated showers.

Cloud will gradually build from the Atlantic through the afternoon and evening, with more showers developing, however, most eastern and northern parts will remain dry and bright.

Highest temperatures of 7C to 11C in a light southeasterly breeze, increasing moderate to fresh through the day.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

