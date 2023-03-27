Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, March 27

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
Frosty in places at first, especially in the north and east with some mist patches. A mostly dry morning will follow with sunny spells and a few isolated showers.
Cloud will gradually build from the Atlantic through the afternoon and evening, with more showers developing, however, most eastern and northern parts will remain dry and bright.
Highest temperatures of 7C to 11C in a light southeasterly breeze, increasing moderate to fresh through the day.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.