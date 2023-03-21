Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, March 21

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Government under pressure ahead of eviction ban vote: The three Government leaders have refused to row back on the decision to end the eviction ban from next month, ahead of a crunch vote this week. >>READ MORE.

Palestinian man rides a paddle board on a flooded street following heavy rain at the Al-Shati refugee camp in the Gaza strip on March 20, 2023. Picture: MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images

'Quantum leap in climate action' needed to slow global warming: Choices made on reducing emissions this decade “will reverberate for thousands of years”, as the UN described a new report on climate change as a “survival guide for humanity”. >>READ MORE.

Elaine Loughlin: Fixing the housing shortage was never private landlords’ job: The Coalition is fixated on landlords leaving the market — when it should really focus on the undersupply of homes which in turn is creating generations of accidental tenants. >>READ MORE.

Stalking victims count cost in new first-of-its-kind UCC study: The first Irish study of people who have been stalked or harassed will be published today, and reveals the significant social, financial, and psychological impact upon survivors. >>READ MORE.

Majority of taxpayers fail to claim refund for medical expenses: More than six out of 10 taxpayers have never claimed a tax refund on their medical expenses potentially missing out on hundreds of euro, a new survey found. >>READ MORE.

Eamon Quinn: Remedy for bank turmoil means bad news for customers: Just over a week ago, Stephen Kinsella, the professor of economics at University of Limerick, was in Silicon Valley. In the time it took to make a short airport hop, the extent of the crisis enveloping California’s Silicon Valley Bank had emerged. >>READ MORE.

LIGHTS, ACTION: Katie Taylor poses for a portrait before a media conference, held at the Mansion House in Dublin, ahead of her undisputed super lightweight championship fight with Chantelle Cameron. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

'I'm nearly pinching myself' — No Croker but Katie Taylor glad to get Point: The prospect of Katie Taylor fighting professionally on Irish soil had bobbed and weaved on boxing’s choppy waters for years and the 36-year-old admitted yesterday to fears that her homecoming journey would never make dry land. >>READ MORE.

Succession's final season: These are the six questions we want answered: As the fourth and final series of Succession drops on Sky Atlantic, we speculate on some of the major issues to be sorted. >>READ MORE.

‘Historic moment’ for nature as Europe’s first wild river national park announced in Albania: Supported by Leonardo DiCaprio, this project with outdoor gear company Patagonia and NGOs will protect the Vjosa, one of the continent’s last free-flowing waterways. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Bright or sunny intervals and scattered showers at first today with rain developing in the west and southwest this morning, extending countrywide this afternoon and evening, Some heavy falls in west Connacht and southwest Munster. Becoming windy later with south to southwest winds increasing fresh to strong and gusty with highs of 10C to 13C.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.