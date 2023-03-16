Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, March 16

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
Today will be mostly wet and cloudy to start with outbreaks of rain clearing northeastwards through the morning. Sunny spells will follow from the southwest along with scattered showers, and some thunderstorms and hail are also possible later in the afternoon and evening.
Temperatures today will range from 12C to 16C.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.