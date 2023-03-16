Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, March 16

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.





Woman arrested in Waterford under false reporting legislation: A woman has been arrested by gardaí under false reporting legislation in Waterford following false rumours that foreign nationals were attacking local people in Dungarvan. >>READ MORE.

Ruby Walsh: Appreciate It appeals each-way in opener: Halfway at Cheltenham always makes me feel a little sad. They are my emotions, but there are 14 races left, seven of which will be decided today. >>READ MORE.

Bids of €1m received for dated, chalet-style bungalow overlooking Inchydoney beach: Bidding for the house, which needs a revamp, started at under €430,000 but rose to €1.15m after nearly 70 bids. No Inchydoney property has come near the €1m price point until now. >>READ MORE.

Pregnant single mother’s rented flat has sewage leaking into kitchen and bathroom: A pregnant single mother who had faeces and urine dripping into her kitchen and bathroom from the flat above upstairs was forced to leave this week when the ceiling collapsed. >>READ MORE.

St Patrick's Day: All you need to know about your local parades: The thousands of people who will throng cities, towns, and villages all over the country on Friday for the annual St Patrick's Day festivities have been given one key bit of advice: bring an umbrella. >>READ MORE.

Stripe raises more than €6bn in fresh funding: Irish-US firm Stripe has raised $6.5bn (€6.15bn) in a funding round led by existing and new investors at a sharply reduced valuation of $50 billion, down nearly 50% from two years ago. >>READ MORE.

Tommy Martin: Haaland has broken Lenten fast, now will Pep give in to temptation?: "The timing of Haaland’s Tuesday night feast is not without significance," writes Tommy Martin. >>READ MORE.

Consumer Corner: What's a running away fund? - and why you should have one: "...from a bad marriage or an unfulfilling job, the idea is that if you have financial security, you can make an informed decision without having to worry about money". >>READ MORE.

Ireland in 50 Albums, No 9: 'If This Is Rock and Roll...', by The Saw Doctors: Leaving it relatively late to become music stars, Davy Carton and co recall how the Tuam band's 1991 debut changed their lives. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Today will be mostly wet and cloudy to start with outbreaks of rain clearing northeastwards through the morning. Sunny spells will follow from the southwest along with scattered showers, and some thunderstorms and hail are also possible later in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures today will range from 12C to 16C.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.