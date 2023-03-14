Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, March 14

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald. File Picture: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie





Sinn Féin plans Dáil motion to extend eviction ban: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said her party will on Tuesday move a motion in the Dáil to extend the eviction ban until January 2024. >>READ MORE.

Cork City Council to dispose of second landbank opposite Apple HQ: Cork’s city councillors have approved the disposal to the IDA of a second publicly owned landbank opposite tech giant Apple’s European headquarters to facilitate the company’s ongoing expansion on the northside. >>READ MORE.

Joe Biden to visit Northern Ireland and Republic to mark Good Friday Agreement: Tanáiste Micheál Martin has said he is looking forward to US President Joe Biden visiting Ireland next month. >>READ MORE.

'He is a monster' - Limerick man jailed for sexually abusing boy: A Limerick boy described his mother’s former partner as a monster for the sexual abuse he carried out on him and now the 44-year-old has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.>>READ MORE.

New Zealand transfers two patrol ships to Ireland at cost of €26m: Two patrol ships are being transferred to Ireland by the New Zealand government on Tuesday at a cost of €26m and are expected to enter service early next year. >>READ MORE.

ECB may slow rate hikes over SVB fallout: Irish bank shares fell sharply today as the impacts of Silicon Valley Bank's (SVB) collapse continues to materialise which could include a reduction in the pace of interest rate hikes by the ECB. >>READ MORE.

Gordon Elliott's horses on the gallops at Cheltenham yesterday morning. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher

Ruby Walsh: Barring bad luck, Constitution Hill will be the new Champion Hurdler: The roar will rise off the stand as usual when the Supreme runners file through the start shortly after 1.30pm on Tuesday afternoon, and another Cheltenham Festival will finally be underway. >>READ MORE.

Colman Noctor: It's not smart to let kids control their phones: Instead of stepping back when our child gets their first smartphone, we need to step in. >>READ MORE.

Last Of Us review: Dark twist in final episode whets appetite for more: The final episode of season one suggests it's a thin line between hero and villain in this show, as Ellie and Joel's story reaches the end of its current chapter. >>READ MORE.

People walking in the rain across the Shandon Pedestrian Bridge in Cork on Monday. Picture: Dan Linehan

This morning will begin frosty or icy at first, but with spells of sunshine developing as the morning goes on.

However, blustery and wintry showers will affect the west and northwest with some falls of snow possible. Wintry showers will move into the east and south in turn during the late morning or early afternoon, mainly reverting back to rain. It will becoming largely fine later this afternoon as the last of the showers clear the southeast. Highest temperatures today will range between only 5C and 9C.

