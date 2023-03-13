Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, March 13

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
HSE to begin first state survey of long covid on Tuesday: The first State survey of how many people in Ireland have long covid begins tomorrow. The HSE plans to invite people from seven counties who had covid to take part.
There will be widespread showers today, which will become heavy in places and lead to the chance of spot flooding.
After a mild start, colder air will begin to move in across the northwest of the country by afternoon in temperatures of 4F to 8C in the north and 9C to 12C.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.