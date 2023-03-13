Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, March 13

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.





Ross White, from left, James Martin, Tom Berkeley and Seamus O'Hara accept the award for best live action short film for "An Irish Goodbye" at the Oscars. Picture: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello





Oscars 2023: Banshees go home empty-handed, but Ireland scoops two awards: It was a disappointing night for the Banshees of Inisherin, which was nominated for nine Academy Awards and won none, as Everything Everywhere All At Once was a runaway success at the Oscars. >>READ MORE.

Government could call a general election in November to benefit from budget bounce: Senior Coalition sources tell the 'Irish Examiner' a snap election could follow swiftly after October’s expected giveaway budget. >>READ MORE.

Terry Prone: Revisionism isn’t always a bad thing — and it may help us learn from mistakes: "The reality is that if we look at the history of medicine, we find one recurring truth: Improvements come about because of two factors — innovation and revisionism," writes Terry Prone. >>READ MORE.

Minister: Cork County Council must 'get the finger out' if it needs vacant housing officers: A Government minister has questioned Cork County Council’s failure to apply for more vacant property officers, despite funding being available and its chief executive saying one is needed in every town. >>READ MORE.

HSE to begin first state survey of long covid on Tuesday: The first State survey of how many people in Ireland have long covid begins tomorrow. The HSE plans to invite people from seven counties who had covid to take part. >>READ MORE.

Rising builder confidence despite surprise jump in construction inflation: The downturn across Ireland's construction sector stabilised in February on the back of growth in new orders despite continuing difficulties within the housing sector and a surprise jump in inflation. >>READ MORE.

Offaly manager Liam Kearns, who has died aged 60. File Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

GAA in shock as sudden death of Offaly manager Liam Kearns is confirmed: The GAA was reeling Sunday night following confirmation of the sudden death of Offaly football manager Liam Kearns. The Tralee-born man passed away following a sudden illness on Sunday. He was 60. >>READ MORE.

Oscars 2023: As it happened: It was a disappointing evening for Irish talent with The Banshees Of Inisherin going home empty-handed despite its nine nominations. >>READ MORE.

Watch: Oscars audience sing happy birthday to An Irish Goodbye's James Martin: The An Irish Goodbye star's birthday fell on the night of the 2023 Academy Awards, where his film was named Best Live Action Short Film - and the audience of A-List actors rose up in a chorus of 'Happy Birthday to you...'. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER:

A man kite surfing in the Irish sea on a wet and windy day in Dublin. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

There will be widespread showers today, which will become heavy in places and lead to the chance of spot flooding.

After a mild start, colder air will begin to move in across the northwest of the country by afternoon in temperatures of 4F to 8C in the north and 9C to 12C.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.