Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, March 10

Emergency group to meet after 'hazardous' conditions caused by heavy snow and ice: Heavy snowfall and temperatures of -4c have caused 'very hazardous' conditions on Irish roads this morning. >>READ MORE.

Caitríona Ní Chatháin is a teacher in Limerick who has been served an eviction notice since the ban was lifted after she challenged her landlord over an illegal and exorbitant rent raise. Picture: Brian Arthur

'Horrors of renting in Ireland’: Teacher says even professionals are being priced out of the market: A Limerick schoolteacher who will lose her home after the Government’s decision to lift the eviction ban this week said “the horrors of renting in Ireland” mean that even professionals are now priced out of the market. >>READ MORE.

Clodagh Finn: Cork widow's four-year battle to get justice over Boeing 737 Max crash: Naoise Connolly-Ryan will ask for at least six minutes of US President Joe Biden’s time when he visits Ireland next month. >>READ MORE.

Armed police officers gather near the scene of a shooting in Hamburg, Germany on Thursday March 9, 2023. Picture: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP

Multiple dead in Jehovah’s Witness hall shooting in Germany: Several people were killed and wounded in a shooting incident inside a building used by Jehovah’s Witnesses in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday evening, police said. >>READ MORE.

Government scheme fails to deliver on 1,500 homes target: A Government housing scheme aimed at buying 1,500 homes for local authority tenants has come under fire as just a fraction of that total has been delivered. >>READ MORE.

Rate-hike fears continue to weigh on European shares: European shares ended lower, with property stocks leading the falls, as investors grew increasingly worried about the prospects of interest rates remaining higher for longer. >>READ MORE.

GOING FOR THE JUGGLER: Scotland's mercurial out half Finn Russell. Picture: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Ronan O'Gara: Finn, fun, and the chance to melt Irish heads: Scotland's talisman Finn Russell started his week with a commute from Paris - will he finish it by derailing Andy Farrell's Grand Slam hopes? >>READ MORE.

Esther McCarthy's Oscar predictions: Who's going to win? How well will the Irish do?: It feels like a particularly difficult year to make predictions for Sunday's Academy Awards, but our film writer Esther McCarthy casts her eye over the major categories. >>READ MORE.

First Dates recap: ‘Culchie’ from Offaly finds her match despite date being from Dublin: Our hearts break for one contestant who gets teary-eyed after her date says they would be better as friends. >>READ MORE.

Icy in places this morning with rain, sleet and snow in the east to start quickly clearing into the Irish Sea, leaving a cold and generally dry day with sunny spells.

It will be cloudier in the southwest with isolated showers and some showers of rain and sleet are possible on northern coasts. Daytime temperatures of 4C to 7C degrees in a light variable breeze.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

