Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, March 7

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
A frosty start this morning with icy stretches and some snow in parts.
Falls of rain, sleet and snow in the south and southwest will clear away early in the morning to leave a cold, mostly sunny and dry day though cloud may linger in southern parts.
Scattered wintry showers will affect the north and northwest with highest temperatures of just 3C to 6C.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox