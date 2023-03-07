Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, March 7

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

‘Phased protection’ for some as eviction ban ends on March 31: The ban on evictions will end on March 31 but "phased protections" will remain in place for some renters until June, coalition leaders have agreed. >>READ MORE.

Increased focus will be placed on pupil wellbeing amid concerns about rising levels of anxiety and mental health issues

Primary school pupils will have freedom to reduce religious learning: Primary school pupils will be taught foreign languages from third class onwards and schools will be given the freedom to reduce religious learning, under sweeping reforms proposed for the curriculum. >>READ MORE.

Fergus Finlay: DUP yet to realise Tories never had its best interests at heart: 'Circling around each other like the two lads in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, doing as much self-harm, creating as much collateral damage' — FERGUS FINLAY on the DUP and the Conservatives >>READ MORE.

A Ukrainian tank drives towards a frontline near Bakhmut, Ukraine, Monday, March 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Zelenskyy vows to hold Bakhmut as Russians close in: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed not to retreat from Bakhmut as Russian forces encroached on the devastated eastern city they have sought to capture for six months at the cost of thousands of lives. >>READ MORE.

Eamon Ryan: Free public transport would 'increase level of unnecessary trips': Any increase in passenger numbers if public transport was made free “would largely be achieved by reductions in active travel and an increased level of unnecessary trips”, according to the Minister for Transport. >>READ MORE.

Canoeing Ireland working to ensure third-level students take part safely in the sport: The governing body for sporting and recreational canoeing in Ireland is to work closely with third-level institutions to better support safe participation in the sport. >>READ MORE.

TOP CATS: Ballyhale players, left to right, TJ Reid, Joey Holden, and Richie Reid celebrate after the AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Final against Dunloy Cuchullains of Antrim. Pic: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Eight Ballyhale stars named on club team of the year: All-Ireland senior club champions Ballyhale Shamrocks have been honoured with eight of the 2022/23 AIB club hurling awards. >>READ MORE.

From medicine to maritime, we speak to the women who are breaking boundaries: Meet four women working in primarily male-dominated careers about their experience and advice for younger women. >>READ MORE.

IFTA nominations: Bad Sisters and Banshees lead the way at Irish awards: The Banshees of Inisherin and streaming show Bad Sisters have amassed 23 nominations in the Irish Film & Television Awards. >>READ MORE.

A frosty start this morning with icy stretches and some snow in parts.

Falls of rain, sleet and snow in the south and southwest will clear away early in the morning to leave a cold, mostly sunny and dry day though cloud may linger in southern parts.

Scattered wintry showers will affect the north and northwest with highest temperatures of just 3C to 6C.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

