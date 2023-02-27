Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, February 27

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
Today will be generally dry with a good deal of sunshine, especially towards the west of the country.
Highest temperatures will range from 7C to 9C in light to moderate easterly or southeasterly breezes.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox