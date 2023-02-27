Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, February 27

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.





Newly released figures show that in December, 18,998 procedures were cancelled. File Picture





Nearly 45,000 hospital appointments cancelled over two-month period: The country's hospitals saw record levels of in-patient cancellations over the winter months as the country's health system struggled with an emergency department crisis. >>READ MORE.

Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen set to sign off on Northern Ireland Protocol deal: Rishi Sunak appears to be on the verge of agreeing a Brexit deal aimed at easing trade friction in Northern Ireland as he enters into “final talks” with the European Union. >>READ MORE.

Nike heir Travis Knight seals deal on €4.5m pad in Kinsale: When it comes to hot property, Kinsale is on fire right now, as Travis Knight, heir to the Nike fortune, rides into town, having sealed the deal on a waterfront home that cost upwards of €4.5m. >>READ MORE.

'Children as young as six are being groomed by drug dealers': Children as young as six are being used as “runners” for drug dealers who “seek out” vulnerable kids and lure them in with 'gifts' such as top-end runners and 'free' drugs. >>READ MORE.

Cabinet to consider options for housing Ukrainian refugees: Proposals to be addressed tomorrow likely to include further building of modular homes on State-owned sites. >>READ MORE.

Economy to grow faster than expected but consumers will still feel price pinch, says Ibec: In its latest economic outlook, Ibec forecasts the economy will expand by 3.6% this year, an increase on its November prediction of 2%, as a prolonged recession in Europe is now “unlikely”. >>READ MORE.

Antrim’s Nigel Elliot and Waterford's Carthach Daly in action during their Allianz Hurling League Division 1 clash yesterday. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Anthony Daly: Hurling supporters don't really know what they are watching: Waterford summed up much of how teams are using this league. >>READ MORE.

Sex File: Her job is killing off our sex life: Research has fortunately identified the best way for couples to sustain their sexual relationships when they are forced to live apart. >>READ MORE.

Dancing with the Stars recap: Final whistle for Shane Byrne, as Brooke scores perfect 30: Meanwhile, Brook Scullion earned the first perfect score of the season. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A view looking across the water to Cobh from Haulbowline, Co. Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Today will be generally dry with a good deal of sunshine, especially towards the west of the country.

Highest temperatures will range from 7C to 9C in light to moderate easterly or southeasterly breezes.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.