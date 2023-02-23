Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, February 23

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Reductions in energy prices 'could take a while', expert warns: Consumers should not get their hopes up about falling energy bills anytime soon despite pressure on firms to cut prices, a financial expert has said. >>READ MORE.

Number of children in consistent poverty surges 40% in just 12 months: More than 89,000 children were living in 'consistent' poverty in Ireland in 2022, up by more than 40% in just a year. >>READ MORE.

Children witness shooting of senior PSNI officer in Omagh: An off-duty senior police officer was shot in front of children as he coached a youth football team in Co Tyrone tonight. >>READ MORE.

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein to be sentenced in Los Angeles (Alamy/PA)

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein to be sentenced in Los Angeles: Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein could face up to 24 years in prison when he is sentenced for rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles on Thursday. >>READ MORE.

Hateful ‘burn all gays’ ads approved for publication on Facebook, TikTok and Youtube: Adverts promoting extreme violence against the LGBTQI+ community, containing messages like “burn all gays”, were approved for publication by Facebook, Tiktok, and Youtube. >>READ MORE.

Former GAA player arrested in fraud probe: Gardaí have arrested a former GAA player who is being investigated for fraud in which he allegedly sought money falsely on the basis that he needed cancer treatment. >>READ MORE.

PLANNED BOYCOTT: Ashling Thompson of Cork. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

'How could you expect seven players to turn their back on their teammates' — Cork's camogie All-Stars won’t go on tour: The seven Cork camogie players who won All-Stars in the past two seasons are boycotting the 2023 All-Star tour to Canada because of its scheduling just one week out from the start of the All-Ireland championship. >>READ MORE.

Consumer Corner: Keeping motoring-related bills down: Running a car is not cheap, but there are ways we can ease the financial burden by considering things like penalty points, car maintenance, and biting the bullet and taking a driving test. >>READ MORE. [

Operation Transformation final review: Magic moments for Marie Clear: 'I have accepted myself' declared the Tipperary woman in a final show that also celebrated the impressive achievements of the other participants. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A cold start this morning with frost in places but it will be a mostly dry day with good spells of sunshine, especially across the east and south of the country.

It will turn somewhat cloudier in the west and north during the day with the chance of a few showers.

Highest afternoon temperatures of between 6C and 9C in moderate north to northwest breezes.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.