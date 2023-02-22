Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, February 22

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Shortage of fruit and vegetables 'a wake-up call' on impact of climate change: A shortage of fruit and vegetables on supermarket shelves has been described as a "wake-up call" on the impact of climate change on Ireland's food security.

Sinn Féin criticised over plan to host its own Ballyseedy massacre commemoration: Sinn Féin has been criticised for its plans to hold its own commemoration at the site of one of the worst massacres of the Civil War.

Damaged kiosks seen after deadly Russian shelling that hit a bus station in Kherson, Ukraine, on Tuesday. Picture: AP Photo/Nina Lyashonok

A year on from the Russian invasion: How Ukraine endured: A year on from Russia's invasion, the country and its government have not just survived. They've fought back.

No academic advantage to attending single-sex school, study finds: There is no academic advantage to attending an all-boys or all-girls school, new research suggests, prompting fresh calls to phase out single-sex education.

Man set fire to newspapers at side of Cork shop, causing €500 worth of damage: Arson at the side of a shop saw a 52-year-old man setting fire to a stack of newspapers and it was only by the detection of the incident that the shop itself did not go up in flames.

Ian Maguire: 'I heard the boos, turned around and saw it was red, I was gutted': Ian Maguire's nature is such that you don't expect the Cork midfielder to criticise or have a pop at referee Séamus Mulhare.

The 1930s house in Dublin owned by the Hosty family. Pictures: Joe McCallion

RTÉ Home of the Year: See inside 1930s house redesigned for modern family life: The second house through to the final 'maximises every square inch', says interior designer and judge Sara Cosgrove.

The Skin Nerd: How to ditch the dullness - and use AHAs: Cold weather can leave the skin lacking in the lustre department so here are some tricks to boost your glow factor whilst the weather stays chilly...

Life Hack: How to prevent blackspot on roses - and what you can do to prevent it: Prevention is easier than cure with such [fungal] infections and by correct pruning during the winter months, you can lessen the risk of blackspot and other diseases.

Cold early this morning with outbreaks of rain in the northeast continuing to clear away, becoming breezy with sunny spells and scattered blustery showers developing.

Some of the showers will be heavy, with hail and isolated thunderstorms possible in the west, while wintry falls can't be ruled out over higher ground.

Highest afternoon temperatures of 6C to 8C, but feeling colder due to moderate to fresh northwesterly winds.

Highest afternoon temperatures of 6C to 8C, but feeling colder due to moderate to fresh northwesterly winds.

