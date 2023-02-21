Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, February 21

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
This morning will be mostly cloudy with patches of drizzle, mist and fog.
Rain will develop in the west early this afternoon and will move east across the country throughout the afternoon and evening.
Highest temperatures of 9C to 12C with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox