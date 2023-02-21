Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, February 21

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

€200 lump sum, €100 child bonus, but no new energy rebate in cost of living package: Pensioners, carers, people with disabilities, and lone parents will all receive a €200 lump sum as part of a cost-of-living package due to be unveiled on Tuesday. >>READ MORE.

Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles' San Gabriel Pastoral Region. Picture: Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Housekeeper's husband arrested over killing of Cork bishop in LA: Police investigating the murder of Bishop David O’Connell were last night interviewing a 65-year-old man who did some work for the bishop as investigators probe if the killing was linked to a dispute about money. >>READ MORE.

Elaine Loughlin: Female politicians master the art of timely departure: The announcements from Nicola Sturgeon and Jacinda Ardern were in stark contrast to the long drawn-out political dramas of back-stabbing and heel-digging that have so often preceded the end of a political reign. >>READ MORE.

Demand soars for second-hand high-end electric vehicles: The public appetite for high-end electric vehicles (EVs) is continuing to grow but manufacturers are unable to keep pace with soaring demand for new models off the production line. >>READ MORE.

President Joe Biden and Polish President Andrzej Duda participate in a roundtable on the humanitarian response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka, Poland. Picture: AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

Joe Biden to rally allies in Poland following surprise Ukraine visit: Joe Biden will consult with allies from Nato’s eastern flank in Poland on Tuesday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine edges toward an even more complicated stage. >>READ MORE.

AIB to be grilled on process of debt write-off policies in wake of DJ Carey deal: The Oireachtas Finance Committee will formally agree on Tuesday to invite AIB to explain its debt write-off policies after details emerged of a deal that let hurling legend DJ Carey escape 99.4% of his €9.5m debts. >>READ MORE.

CONTROVERSIAL: Dublin's John Small with Eoghan McLaughlin of Mayo after the incident in the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final. Pic: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

James Horan: Conor Lane rang me after Eoghan McLaughlin tackle: After a weekend with several high-profile incidents, officiating in the GAA is once again a talking point. >>READ MORE.

Colman Noctor: Encouragement always trumps nagging when it comes to teens: Minor adaptations to your approach could help reduce the frequency and severity of parent-teen fallouts. >>READ MORE.

Gabriel Luna and Pedro Pascal in episode six of The Last of Us.

The Last Of Us recap: Brother meets brother in a flawed family reunion: In episode six of The Last Of Us, Joel finally catches up with Tommy, but his brother has other things on his mind. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

This morning will be mostly cloudy with patches of drizzle, mist and fog.

Rain will develop in the west early this afternoon and will move east across the country throughout the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures of 9C to 12C with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.