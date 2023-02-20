Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, February 20

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

AIB to be hauled before Oireachtas over 'jaw-dropping' DJ Carey settlement: AIB is set to be hauled before the Oireachtas finance committee over a "jaw-dropping" settlement it made with former GAA star DJ Carey, which saw more than 99% of his multi-million-euro debt written off.

Pinergy becomes first energy provider to cut prices in two years: Pinergy has become the first energy supplier since the sharp increase in the cost of living to announce a decrease in its energy prices.

Martin McDonagh, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon all took home BAFTAs tonight

Barry Keoghan, Martin McDonagh and Kerry Condon win at the Baftas, but Farrell misses out: The Banshees of Inisherin stars Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan, and director Martin McDonagh have all taken home awards from last night's Baftas.

Cork bishop murdered in Los Angeles was 'a joyful man': The Cork bishop murdered in Los Angeles was "a joyful man, a cheery man, a man with a great Irish brogue and a joke always on his lips ready to go", according to a priest of his local parish.

Cost-of-living supports will be 'considerably less' than Budget: Government leaders will meet this evening to sign off on a package of cost-of-living supports which will be "considerably less" than those provided in the Budget.

Number of uninsured vehicles on Irish roads increases for a third year: The number of uninsured private vehicles on Irish roads grew for the third year in a row, according to new research.

TOUGH BATTLE: Matty Taylor of Cork in action against Ross McGarry of Dublin during the Allianz Football League Division Two match between Cork v Dublin at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Walsh fingerprints on Cork but why have Dubs stopped smiling?: Performances indicate that they are very much going in the right direction but they need to start picking up points. Fast.

The best of Irish style on the Baftas red carpet: 'Irish Examiner' fashion columnist Paula Burns runs an expert eye over the strong Irish contingent's threads at the Baftas.

Dancing with the Stars recap: Stephanie Roche sent home in first Dance Off of the season: The Ireland player founder herself in the dance-off with influencer Suzanne Jackson.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Mostly cloudy today with patchy light rain and drizzle.

The best of the limited sunny spells will be in the east and southeast. Relatively mild for the time of year with highest temperatures of 11C to 14C in moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty southwest breezes.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

