Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, February 16

University Hospital Limerick. Picture Dan Linehan

Vaping is 'the revenge of the tobacco industry', says Micheál Martin: Mr Martin told the Irish Examiner podcast Let Me Tell You that he believes the Government must now get on with passing legislation which would ban under 18s from vaping. >>READ MORE.

UHL considers onsite GP to tackle waiting lists: University Hospital Limerick, one of the country's worst-performing hospitals for overcrowding, is assessing whether having an onsite GP could help to get beds more quickly for those patients who need them most urgently. >>READ MORE.

Michael Moynihan: It’s all very well for New York, but etiquette is quite different in Cork: Michael Moynihan explores The Cut’s new etiquette rules. >>READ MORE.

South American cartels 'putting European boats into storage' to use later for drug trafficking: South American gangs are buying boats in Europe and putting them into storage for years only to later use them for transporting cocaine across the Atlantic. >>READ MORE.

'Shut up you clown', drunk Corkman man told arresting garda: ‘Shut up you clown’, was the message from a drunken man for a member of An Garda Síochána who was arresting him. >>READ MORE.

Tesla to open new Irish service centre in Cork: Tesla is to open its second-only service centre for its Irish fleet, having secured a premises and a change of use planning grant near Fota. >>READ MORE.

UCC celebrate after the game. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Gezo

UCC’s epic Sigerson campaign ends in glory after edging UL in thriller: UCC survived two penalty shootouts and this third extra-time battle to finish the campaign as champions. >>READ MORE.

Ireland In 50 Albums, No 6: Astral Weeks, by Van Morrison: Van Morrison fell in love while on tour of the United States with his band Them in 1966. Janet Rigsbee was in the audience at a gig in San Francisco. >>READ MORE.

Hollywood actress Raquel Welch dies aged 82: Welch, a Golden Globe award winner, starred in more than 30 films, including Fantastic Voyage and The Three Musketeers, as well as some 50 television series in a career spanning five decades. >>READ MORE.

The sun on the horizon at Dunworley, West Cork. Picture: Martin Walsh.

It's a rather dull and grey start in Munster on Thursday morning, but sunny spells should appear as we head into the afternoon. There are no major road incidents but traffic is heavy around the Dunkettle and UCC, so plan accordingly.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

