Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, February 14

In March 2022, the Government introduced an excise duty cut of 20c per litre on petrol and 15c on diesel. It is thought they now plan to phase our that subvention. File Picture: PA





Child benefit bonus and energy rebates will feature in spring cost-of-living package: A fuel allowance lump sum, a bonus child benefit payment, and a further energy rebate are to be the main elements of the Government’s spring cost-of-living package. >>READ MORE.

Man found dead in pool of blood after chicken attack, inquest hears: A man died after he was attacked by an aggressive chicken that had been moved to his property after it had previously attacked a child, an inquest has heard. >>READ MORE.

Remembering when Ireland Inc teetered on the economic cliff edge: Speaking to the Irish Examiner’s ‘Let Me Tell You’ podcast, former Labour Party leader and Minister for Public Expenditure Minister Brendan Howlin has revealed for the first time just how close Ireland came to scrapping the euro and reprinting the punt. >>READ MORE.

Online questionnaire highlights coercive control and violence in young people's relationships: The extent of coercive control, sexual pressure, and violence in young people’s relationships has been laid bare in the results of an online relationship quiz published this morning. >>READ MORE.

Hospital overcrowding may have contributed to an extra 1,200 deaths this winter: More than 1,200 people may have died unnecessarily in Irish hospitals this winter because of delayed treatment linked to overcrowding, it has been claimed. >>READ MORE.

Home of the Year's Amanda Bone shows her living space and shares design secrets: Eve Kelliher gets up close and personal with the award-winning architect and television show judge on the new RTÉ series. >>READ MORE.

Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

John Fogarty: Hurling always ahead of its rules: There is little doubt that the sliotar is being passed without a release or an obvious one from the hand. The rulebook insists on a 'definite striking action of a hand'. >>READ MORE.

Love on the job: Business or pleasure on Valentine's Day?: Jonathan deBurca Butler talks to couples Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick; GastroGays, Patrick Hanlon and Russell Alford and Gogglebox's Des and Laura Grufferty about how they met and how they keep the romance alive when they work together every day. >>READ MORE.

Colman Noctor: Looking at the differences between fussy eating and eating disorders: It is vital not to create a dynamic where food becomes a source of power and control between parent and child. >>READ MORE.

The shore at Ballycotton Island Small, Co Cork. Picture: Dan MacCarthy

This morning will be mostly cloudy with patches of rain or drizzle along with some hill mist.

It will stay mostly dry this afternoon, and some sunny spells will develop. However, patchy rain or drizzle are likely along some southern coasts and hills. Highest temperatures today will range between 12C and 15C degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

