Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, February 13

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Next Dáil to have up to 20 additional TDs: While the new statutory Electoral Commission has indicated a range of between 171 and 181 TDs, senior Government sources have said the next Dáil will have 178 or 180 TDs. >>READ MORE.

Average rents top €2,300 in Dublin and €1,700 in Cork, as prices respond to chronic shortage of properties: In the final quarter of 2022, average rents hit €1,733 per month, up 13.7% on the same period a year ago. >>READ MORE.

Daniel McConnell: Does Ireland really need up to 20 extra TDs?: The commission has until July to return to Government with its plan for the next Dáil, including how many TDs there should be, and where boundaries for constituencies start and stop. >>READ MORE.

Watch: Firefighters film dramatic moment two people rescued from rubble: The father-of-two said the battle to save them, and their determination to stay alive, “will stay with me”. >>READ MORE.

Dancing with the Stars recap: Rory O'Neill's dedicated dance earns standing ovation: "27 years ago, I didn't expect to be here today," Rory O'Neill said. "And I certainly wouldn't have been able to be on RTÉ One, on a family show." >>READ MORE.

A cracker in Crosshaven for €425,000: A solid home in a waterfront setting close to the 1720-founded RCYC. >>READ MORE.

Kansas City Chiefs grind out Super Bowl victory against Philadelphia Eagles: Patrick Mahomes limped off at halftime after being sacked moments before, but emerged to spark his side in the second half. >>READ MORE.

Baby in the middle: How to best navigate intimacy after having children: The demands of newborns and young children can have a dramatic effect on a couple’s sex life. Relationship experts say it takes trust and openness for parents to discover new ways of being intimate with each other. >>READ MORE.

Declan Hannon: Staying active and getting out and going for a walk is so important: 'It’s about getting into that routine of cooking, and it takes me so long to cook, it wrecks my head, but you just have to do it.' >>READ MORE.

WEATHER ROUND-UP

Generally dry but cloudy early this morning. Prolonged sunny spells will develop in the west this morning, gradually extending further eastwards through the afternoon.

Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in mostly fresh southerly winds, strong along western Atlantic coasts. Patchy rain will develop in the southwest during the evening.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.