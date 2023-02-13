Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, February 13

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Generally dry but cloudy early this morning. Prolonged sunny spells will develop in the west this morning, gradually extending further eastwards through the afternoon.
Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in mostly fresh southerly winds, strong along western Atlantic coasts. Patchy rain will develop in the southwest during the evening.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.
