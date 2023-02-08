Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, February 8

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
Almost one-third of parents in Ireland have skipped meals or reduced portion sizes in the past year to feed their children.
New research from Barnardos also shows the number of parents using food banks and relying on food donations has doubled.
This morning will be largely dry with just a few patches of light rain or drizzle.
There will be some spells of sunshine, especially in eastern and southern counties as the day goes on. It will also become breezy as southwesterly winds increase fresh to strong and gusty, strongest in the north and west. Temperatures today will range between 8C and 10C.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.