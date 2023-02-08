Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, February 8

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk.

Other Irish universities are also on high alert to the potential cybersecurity threat. Picture: Denis Minihane.





Ransomware attack may have caused IT breach that shut all four Cork MTU campuses: Munster Technological University (MTU) is working with gardaí and the National Cyber Security Centre to establish if a major IT breach that led to the closure of its four Cork campuses is linked to an international ransomware attack on hundreds of organisations.

Review option for cervical cancer patients welcomed as 'very important change': Women who develop cancer while part of the CervicalCheck screening programme will be entitled to request a review under changes due to be in place by the end of March.

Catherine Conlon: Cars are not the future of transport: More oversized EVs and more roads take the focus off what is needed — better public transport and active travel.

One third of parents skip meals to ensure their children are fed:

Almost one-third of parents in Ireland have skipped meals or reduced portion sizes in the past year to feed their children.

New research from Barnardos also shows the number of parents using food banks and relying on food donations has doubled.

Owner of unmuzzled bull terrier ran from garda when quizzed at protest: Accused fined for not having the dog securely muzzled, failing to have a collar on him, and resisting arrest.

More than 8,700 dead as EMTs struggle to get to Turkish and Syrian earthquake sites: Search teams and emergency aid from around the world poured into Turkey and Syria on Tuesday as rescuers working in freezing temperatures dug – sometimes with their bare hands – through the remains of buildings flattened by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

Ross Byrne. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Better late than never as Ross Byrne comes in from the cold: The question has to be asked: would Byrne be able to make light of that inexperience at the elite level should Johnny Sexton be unable to start or finish a crucial pool game against the Scots or Saffers? Or a quarter-final against the All Blacks or les Bleus?

Fawlty Towers set for revival with John Cleese and his daughter: On Tuesday, Castle Rock Entertainment announced it had closed a deal with actor and writer John Cleese to bring back the television series.

'I have new body parts': Shania Twain on the implants that helped her sing again: After almost losing her voice to Lyme disease, the Canadian superstar has had a long road back to health and being able to release new music.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A robin in Doneraile Park, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

This morning will be largely dry with just a few patches of light rain or drizzle.

There will be some spells of sunshine, especially in eastern and southern counties as the day goes on. It will also become breezy as southwesterly winds increase fresh to strong and gusty, strongest in the north and west. Temperatures today will range between 8C and 10C.

