Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Hundreds dead in Turkey and Syria following 7.8 magnitude earthquake

Hundreds dead in Turkey and Syria following 7.8 magnitude earthquake: The death toll in Turkey and Syria has reached 360 people after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake toppled buildings and triggered a frantic search for survivors in the rubble in cities and towns across the region. >>READ MORE.

Gardaí to travel to international airports to check refugee documents: Gardaí are to dramatically ramp up the practice of travelling to international airports to ensure those seeking refuge in Ireland are boarding planes with the correct travel documents. >>READ MORE.

Sinn Féin struggling to find candidates for local elections: Sinn Féin is struggling to identify candidates for next year's local elections in a number of counties across the country, the Irish Examiner understands. >>READ MORE.

Ciara Phelan: Sinn Féin must grow local if it is to bloom at national level: One Sinn Féin source said they believe the party is struggling to identify candidates is due to how toxic politics has become in recent times. >>READ MORE.

Beyonce becomes the biggest Grammy winner in history: Beyonce has become the most decorated Grammy artist of all time, collecting her 32nd trophy at this year’s ceremony. >>READ MORE.

Donal Lenihan: Ireland will be all the better for second half stress test: Three opening round away victories for the first time in the tournament's history signalled a captivating start to this year’s Six Nations. >>READ MORE.

GAA talking points: Lethal Kerry, short kickouts and the hurling buzz is back: Short kickouts carrying a health warning and Kerry’s ruthless power play with new weapons >>READ MORE.

Orlagh Farmer: Meditation helps me to relax — and there's joy in the simple things: It’s an exciting time for Cork Ladies footballer Orlagh Farmer who has recently started a “new chapter” by opening her own business. >>READ MORE.

Culture That Made Me: Niall O'Flaherty of the Sultans of Ping: The singer with the Cork band picks some of his touchstone references ahead of a series of homecoming gigs >>READ MORE.

TRAFFIC AND WEATHER ROUND-UP

Monday will bring low cloud and patchy drizzle to Atlantic counties. Drier and brighter elsewhere however with some sunny spells.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.