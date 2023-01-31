Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, January 31 

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk.

A screenshot from a video claiming to be of people going from Finglas Garda Station toward the office of Sinn Féin TD Dessie Ellis.

Irish anti-migrant YouTube creators profiting off content with money pledged by viewers: Online livestreams by seven Irish YouTube accounts filming anti-migrant protests were viewed over a million times during the first days of 2023 amid warnings that violent rhetoric has ramped up. >>READ MORE.

Transport chiefs to 're-examine' bus schedules if pub closing times overhauled: The National Transport Authority has warned it may have to revamp public transport times if the Government goes ahead with plans for later closing hours for pubs. >>READ MORE.

Fergus Finlay: Marvelling at the madness of Britain as a mango monarchy: "Maybe the lesson we need to learn from our next-door neighbour is that some things never change," writes Fergus Finlay. >>READ MORE.

Group set up to examine 500% rise in cost of health-related claims since 2010: Former master of the National Maternity Hospital Dr Rhona Mahony is to chair a special group to examine a significant jump in the cost of health-related claims. >>READ MORE.

Corkman admits multiple counts of dangerous driving and ramming of Garda cars: Multiple counts of endangerment, dangerous driving and the ramming of Garda cars were admitted by a young man who was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. >>READ MORE.

Karen Walsh: My neighbour's knotweed is sprawling on to my land - what can I do?: Dealing with giant knotweed is difficult enough without adding a difficult neighbour into the equation. >>READ MORE.

Glen’s Conor Glass dejected after his side's recent final loss to Kilmacud Crokes. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Decision on All-Ireland senior club final controversy expected on Today: Following Glen’s objection and Kilmacud Crokes’s counter-objection last week, both clubs made their representations at a hearing of the full CCCC committee in Croke Park after 7pm on Monday evening. >>READ MORE.

Siobhán McSweeney: 'The Church was afraid Brigid was becoming too popular': Cork actress Siobhán McSweeney presents a new documentary on St Brigid that attempts to separate fact from fiction in the story of the revered figure. >>READ MORE.

Natural health: Is there a remedy for my painful periods?: One of the most effective therapies for menstrual issues is acupuncture treatment. >>READ MORE.

Daffodils starting to bloom on a January morning. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Today will be cool and breezy today with sunny spells. There will be scattered showers in north Connacht and Ulster, but it will be mainly dry conditions elsewhere.

Temperatures today will range between 8 and 10 degrees and feeling colder in fresh and gusty westerly winds, strong in the north and west.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.