Natural health: Is there a remedy for my painful periods?

I’m 24 years old and dread my periods, which are heavy and painful, particularly in the first few days. I also get quite bloated. What would you suggest?

No wonder you dread menstruation — it must have a significant impact on your life.

One of the most effective therapies for menstrual issues is acupuncture treatment. It is worth finding a good acupuncturist, even better if they have specific experience in king with hormone balancing. Visit the Acupuncture Council of Ireland website to find a local registered practitioner — acupuncturecouncilofireland.com.

Most acupuncturists will also recommend dietary changes and possibly herbal preparations or supplementation to help. Maca root, taken as a powdered supplement in smoothies or bliss balls (usually a combination of dried fruits, nuts, and seeds), can be highly effective in relieving symptoms and regulating periods.

Agnus cactus is a plant remedy long used to regulate menstrual symptoms. It is also known as vitex, monk’s pepper, or chasteberry. This herb is often prescribed to treat extreme period pains, heavy bleeding, intermittent bleeding, shortened cycle, infrequent menstruation, cystic hyperplasia of the endometrium, and secondary amenorrhoea.

Agnus castus is best taken once daily following breakfast; improvements can appear relatively quickly, but treatment should be continued for a minimum of six months for long-lasting results.

If you are taking a tincture preparation (typically 1:5 strength), you will need to take 1-3ml (20-60 drops) each morning. Capsules should be taken at a dosage of 500-1,000mg daily.

You could also try seed cycling, which is beneficial for menstrual health and the hormonal changes of menopause.

For the follicular phase of your cycle (usually the first 14 days), take a tablespoon each daily of ground, raw flaxseeds and pumpkin seeds. These seeds are rich in lignans, fibre, omega-3 essential fatty acids, zinc, and selenium, nutrients which help to regulate the oestrogen-dominant phase of your cycle.

During the luteal phase (second half, usually days 15-28) of your cycle, take a tablespoon each of ground, raw sunflower and sesame seeds daily. These seeds, which are high in the trace mineral selenium and zinc, support liver detoxification and assist in balancing your hormones when progesterone is increasing.

Ensure you grind the seeds daily and keep any leftovers in the fridge to prevent them from oxidising. Add them to smoothies, salads, bliss balls, yoghurt, chia puddings, or cereals.

My 14-year-old daughter has developed a stye, which is itchy and unsightly. Her GP says it will heal in about two weeks and said it didn’t need an antibiotic. Is there a natural remedy she could use to speed up the recovery process?

Your daughter’s GP is quite right in that they tend to heal of their own accord and don’t require intervention unless they swell to include the entire eyelid or part of the face.

Typically caused by the Staphylococcus bacterium, styes develop within the oil-secreting glands on the edge of the eyelid.

Your daughter will need to be mindful that she isn’t touching or rubbing the affected eyelid.

A gentle solution, such as cool diluted chamomile or raspberry leaf tea, can be pressed on the area with a muslin cloth. If she needs to touch her eyelid, she should wash her hands before and afterwards. Eye makeup needs to be avoided until the stye has fully healed.

It is important not to squeeze or aggravate the stye.

Styes are thought to be linked with a deficiency in vitamin A, found in foods such as liver, carrots, spinach, sweet potato, egg yolk, dried apricots, mango, paw paw, rockmelon, and pumpkin.

