Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, January 30

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
This morning will begin mainly dry with bright or sunny spells developing. Some showers will affect Ulster and north Leinster, however.
Cloud will build in from the west through the late morning and early afternoon with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle following.
Temperatures today will range between 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.