Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, January 30

Cork City Mortuary. File Picture: Larry Cummins

Funerals delayed as increase in number of deaths puts mortuaries under pressure: A spike in the number of deaths in recent weeks has disrupted funeral arrangements and put mortuaries under unprecedented stress. >>READ MORE.

Some hotels are still owed up to €400k for housing refugees: Hotels providing accommodation to Ukrainian refugees are threatening not to renew their contracts because of late payments from the State, with some owed up to €400,000. >>READ MORE.

State can't rest in peace without accurate death registration: Most European countries record deaths within a week — but, with its three-month window, Ireland is seriously out of step. >>READ MORE.

Government to 'wean' people off cost-of-living supports as €60m paid to struggling families: Coalition leaders will decide this week which supports to phase out — while opposition TD says inflation is continuing to bite. >>READ MORE.

Further blow to housing targets as new apprenticeships fall by more than a third: The Government has been dealt a further blow to its housing targets as new figures reveal a “very serious” fall in the number of people registering for apprenticeships. >>READ MORE.

Housing shortage is impacting Ireland's attractiveness – IBEC: The business representative body said the Government must urgently deliver ambitious policies to speed up the delivery of much-needed housing and introduce measures to cut the cost of new homes by €30,000. >>READ MORE.

Galway's Eoghan Kelly and Mayo's Ryan O'Donoghue in action during Sunday's Allianz Football League Division 1 clash. Picture: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Plenty of the old Mayo remains, but McStay is up and running: For me, Galway were the better team on the night, but Mayo were fitter and finished stronger. >>READ MORE.

Suzanne Harrington: The ageism raining down on Madonna is dated, dull, and getting old: When news of her tour reached us, celebrating 40 years of her greatest hits, BBC Women’s Hour wondered if, “at her stage in life”, she wouldn’t prefer to stay home and count her money. >>READ MORE.

Dancing with the Stars recap: Paul Brogan’s Herculean effort is season’s best: Dr Marie Cassidy became the second contestant to leave this season of Dancing with the Stars. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Early morning fog shrouds the DePuy Synthes / Johnson & Johnson manafacturing facility at Loughbeg, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork, Ireland. Picture; David Creedon

This morning will begin mainly dry with bright or sunny spells developing. Some showers will affect Ulster and north Leinster, however.

Cloud will build in from the west through the late morning and early afternoon with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle following.

Temperatures today will range between 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

