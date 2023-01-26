Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, January 26

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Six members of Irish Planning Institute's ruling council resigned amid controversies: Six of the 12-member ruling council of the Irish Planning Institute (IPI) have resigned in recent months in protest at the direction the institute is going following a series of damaging controversies, the Irish Examiner has learned. >>READ MORE.

Pte Seán Rooney was 'fine example of the best' says camp commander in Lebanon: Seán Rooney was a “fine example of the best” who will never be forgotten, his camp commander said this morning. >>READ MORE.

Sharp rise in consumer sentiment as Irish households weather Christmas better than feared: Irish consumer sentiment rose sharply in January as falling oil prices, strong economic data and the receipt of energy supports encouraged a less negative view of the economic circumstances of households. >>READ MORE.

Why it’s time to stop filming strangers in public for social media thrills: None of us has an absolute right to privacy in public, but whatever happened to respecting people’s basic dignity? >>READ MORE.

€1.8m Cork phone store expected to attract upwardly mobile investors: A four storey property on one of the busiest retail streets in Cork City has been put up for sale by a private investor with a guide price of €1.8m. >>READ MORE.

Drunk Corkman who tried to kiss woman sitting upstairs on double-decker bus avoids jail: A man who hassled a young woman sitting upstairs in a double-decker bus and then tried to kiss her has been given a three-month suspended sentence. >>READ MORE.

Apartment construction costs jump €25,000: The construction costs of an average two-bed apartment increased by 9.6%, or between €21,000 to €25,000 last year according to a new report. >>READ MORE.

'I am not 100% sure what is wrong but I know I am not right’ - Mayo's O'Hora opens up on past mental struggles: Two years on, how is he now? The 30-year-old is happy to report he’s in a positive headspace. The journey, though, is constant. It is with that in mind that he continues to attend monthly counselling. >>READ MORE.

Operation Transformation review: Burnout fears force Lorraine off her exercise plan: With surprise visits from former participants, experts and even Kathryn Thomas and her daughter, the Operation Transformation participants made it through another week, even if it wasn't plain sailing. >>READ MORE.

Ask Richard Hogan: My daughter told me she worries she 'won't be able to be an adult': Stop tidying her room. Leave it get messy to point where she has to tidy it herself. She isn’t tidy because she has never had to be. >>READ MORE.

Dry today with good spells of winter sunshine. Highest temperatures of 7C to 9C in light north to northwest breezes.

