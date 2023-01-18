Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, January 18

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
Today there will be sunny spells and scattered showers of rain, sleet and snow, heaviest and most frequent in the north and west.
Isolated hail and thunder is possible too. By evening, the showers will be isolated and mainly in Ulster.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox