Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, January 18

Consumers selling gift vouchers as cost-of-living crisis bites: Consumers hit by the cost-of-living crisis are selling vouchers received as Christmas gifts at a discount in order to raise cash. >>READ MORE.

Car chargers every 60km on main roads under new plan: Electric vehicle drivers will have access to EV chargers on all main roads every 60km under plans going to Cabinet on Wednesday. >>READ MORE.

A year on, Sligo pensioner Tom Niland is still in ICU and his neighbours are still locking their doors: Tom will have been on life support a year this Wednesday, January 18. He is on a ventilator, unable to breathe independently, eat, swallow, talk, or move from the neck down since a violent incident at his home that night. >>READ MORE.

Bessborough: Expert cannot rule out more human remains on site earmarked for apartments: The potential for unrecorded 20th-century human remains at a site in Bessborough earmarked for apartments cannot be discounted, an expert forensic archaeologist has said. >>READ MORE.

Cork man convicted of assault says victim was 'away with the fairies': A 32-year-old man who denied assaulting an ex-partner of his girlfriend claimed he did not even know the man who was “away with the fairies” to be identifying him as the attacker. >>READ MORE.

Lidl invested €1bn into Irish agri-food industry, report finds: Lidl Ireland invested €1bn into the Irish agri-food industry last year, the German chain’s latest Supplier Impact Report shows. >>READ MORE.

Personal injury claims have cost GAA €15m over past five years: Personal injury claims taken against the GAA have cost the association €15 million over the past five years. >>READ MORE.

Skin Nerd: Want to start using retinol? We debunk six myths about vitamin A: Recently named as 2022’s biggest beauty trend, retinol accumulated over 1.2 billion views on Tiktok and 9.2m Google searches last year — a great achievement for an ingredient that is anything but new. >>READ MORE.

Charleville play delves into Dromcollogher fire that claimed 48 lives: For writer/director Charlie McCarthy the production of his play The Bell Ringer is a case of bringing it all back home. Not just because the play is being staged in his home town of Charleville, but it’s a homecoming too for the story the play is based on. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Today there will be sunny spells and scattered showers of rain, sleet and snow, heaviest and most frequent in the north and west.

Isolated hail and thunder is possible too. By evening, the showers will be isolated and mainly in Ulster.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

