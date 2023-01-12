Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, January 12

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Tánaiste says protests at asylum accommodation facilities 'cross the line of decency': Anti-immigration protests outside asylum seeker accommodation "cross the line of decency", the Tánaiste has said. His remarks come ahead of several planned protests at facilities housing asylum seekers, which are due to take place today. >>READ MORE.

Fire at overcrowded CUH emergency department is a 'serious warning signal': A fire in Cork University Hospital’s (CUH) overcrowded emergency department (ED) has been described as “a serious warning signal” to the Government about the need to solve the overcrowding crisis. >>READ MORE.

Ashling Murphy’s death sparked such international anger and loud national outcry that it was described by many as a watershed moment.

One year on from Ashling Murphy's death has anything really changed?: Since 23-year-old Ashling Murphy was killed, on a bright afternoon in Tullamore while out for a run, 11 more women died in violent circumstances, with 2022 the worst year in a decade for violence against women. >>READ MORE.

Varadkar and Starmer head to Belfast as attempts to resolve protocol row ramp up: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British Labour leader Keir Starmer are to travel to Belfast on Thursday as efforts to resolve the dispute over the protocol ramp up. >>READ MORE.

Colin Farrell name-checked the scene-stealing donkey, Jenny, in his acceptance speech at the glittering awards ceremony in Beverly Hills.

Golden Globe winner Colin Farrell asked to do donkey work in honour of four-legged co-star: From the hills of Hollywood to vital donkey work in Ireland - Golden Globe winner Colin Farrell has been invited to visit a Cork donkey sanctuary after his heart-warming shout-out to his four-legged Banshees of Inisherin co-star. >>READ MORE.

Anticipation of back-row battle excites Doris ahead of Gloucester trip: Caelan Doris recognises there will be plenty of motivation within a much-changed Gloucester group that have their own European aspirations. >>READ MORE.

Jeff Beck performs during A Concert For Killing Cancer, at HMV Hammersmith Apollo, west London.

Pioneering and influential rock guitarist Jeff Beck dies aged 78: Rock veteran Jeff Beck has died aged 78, his family has announced. The Grammy-winning guitarist rose to prominence with rock band The Yardbirds and went on to have a successful solo career and fronted the Jeff Beck Group and Beck, Bogert & Appice. >>READ MORE.

Operation Transformation review: Andrea does well in an emotional week: It’s week two of Operation Transformation on RTÉ, and the five participants are beginning to feel the pressure. >>READ MORE.

Tots to Teens: Make reading fun for kids with dyslexia: If you have a child with dyslexia, you’ll know how difficult it can be to get them to open a book, let alone take pleasure in reading. Dyslexia Ireland wants to change that. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Westerly winds will be very strong and gusty across the country today and stormy near coasts of the west and northwest in the afternoon.

There will be a mix of sunny spells and showers, frequent and prolonged across Ulster with a chance of isolated thunderstorms and hail. Afternoon temperatures of 7C or 8C.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

