Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, January 9

Ireland will need to give asylum to those fleeing climate change, Roderic O'Gorman says: O'Gorman also believes the visa system should be widened to allow more economic migrants into this country in the coming years to fill positions where there are currently skill shortages.

Survey: Cork's Mahon only area of country 'seriously littered': Cork city centre one of six areas in 'littered' category as Waterford the cleanest city surveyed, for third year in succession.

Elaine Loughlin: We must prepare to offer céad míle fáilte to climate refugees: Roderic O'Gorman says Ireland should prepare to accommodate increasing numbers of international protection applicants.

From facing off with the Russian navy, to giving up a five-generation fishing tradition: A man who was prepared to stand up to the Russian navy is now on the verge of giving up his own fight to stay in the Irish fishing industry.

Night of shared culture and tradition deepens bond between Ukrainians and Irish: Ukrainians sing to remember their homeland, and locals to remember an Ireland slowly fading into the history books.

Housebuilding activity contracts sharply for third month running: Construction is in contraction territory due to challenging economic conditions which have hit market demand.

'He's a phenomenal man, a phenomenal person, a phenomenal player' - David Moran urged to play on: Kerins O'Rahilly's manager William Harmon says the Kerry star has 'one more left in him'.

Sex File: How can I tell the guy I like that I've been faking it in bed? Initiating the conversation might feel a little intimidating, but once you get the words out, your life and your sex life will change.

Dancing with the Stars recap: Brooke Scullion makes history in upbeat opener: There were some pleasant surprises in the show's opening episode.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Blustery today with scattered showers and sunny spells. Showers will become mostly confined to the northern half of the country in the afternoon, before largely dying out this evening.

Fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds will ease later in the day with highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

