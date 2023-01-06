Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, January 6

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

An Bord Pleanála delays could invalidate applications for thousands of homes: Planning applications for thousands of homes may be refused as ongoing delays at An Bord Pleanála could have rendered dozens of applications invalid. >>READ MORE.

Man found dead at foot of stairwell in apartment in Mallow: Gardaí have launched an investigation following the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances in Cork. >>READ MORE.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy talks to reporters as he leaves the House floor after the House voted to adjourn for the evening as the House met for a third day to try and elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

GOP leader McCarthy fails for third day in bitter House speaker fight: The House stalemate over choosing a new speaker has held firm through a long, excruciating third day and evening of voting with no conclusion. >>READ MORE.

Celibacy was often the only option: Women's battle to secure contraception in Ireland: Health Correspondent Niamh Griffin explores how contraception was viewed In Ireland 50 years ago. >>READ MORE.

1,887 people spent longer than 24 hours on trolleys last week: A pensioner who spent 57 hours on a chair in a crowded hospital emergency department has blasted senior Government ministers over the trolley crisis, saying “they should hang their heads in shame”. >>READ MORE.

Gardaí keeping an eye on right-wing groups exploiting local 'anti-refugee' protests: Gardaí are monitoring the activities of various right-wing groups and individuals who they believe are trying to fuel and exploit local ‘anti-refugee’ protests. >>READ MORE.

Prince Harry or just plain Captain Wales as he is known in the British Army, makes his early morning pre-flight checks in the cockpit on the flight-line, at Camp Bastion southern Afghanistan, where he is serving as an Apache Helicopter Pilot/Gunner with 662 Sqd Army Air Corps, from September 2012 for four months until January 2013.

Britain's Prince Harry says he killed 25 people during tour of duty in Afghanistan: Britain's Prince Harry has revealed that he killed 25 people while serving as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan. >>READ MORE.

Paul Rouse: The disease of hope is most virulent in January: In county and club dressingrooms all across the GAA world, hope is alive this weekend. >>READ MORE.

Irish teacher: Homework is an attack on childhood - get rid of it: The research is clear that homework for younger children is unnecessary and potentially detrimental to their wellbeing. Their school day is long enough. >>READ MORE.

First Dates recap: Banter, shots and heartbreaking back stories in stellar first episode back: The opening episode of First Dates Ireland gave us everything we were looking for - apart from a yes to romance from one pairing. >>READ MORE.

A mainly dry but cloudy start with a few isolated showers affecting western and southern areas but some bright spells will develop in the east.

During the afternoon cloud will increase as a band of rain moves in across Atlantic coastal counties, gradually spreading east across the country by evening.

Highest temperatures of 7C to 10C in fresh southerly winds.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.