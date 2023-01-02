Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, January 2

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Two men arrested after stabbings at direct provision centre in Killarney: Four men have been hospitalised and two men are in custody following an outbreak of violence at a large hotel turned direct provision centre in Killarney.>>READ MORE.

Status yellow fog and ice warning to bring dangerous road conditions this morning: A plunge in temperatures below freezing on Sunday evening has caused road conditions nationally to be "hazardous" this morning.>>READ MORE.

Terry Prone: Multiplicity breeds contempt in the case of books received as Christmas gifts: In early detective fiction the sleuth was a hero but the job description for a detective now dictates they must be flawed.>>READ MORE.

Catherine O'Brien 'was top class', says businessman who had narrow escape from fraudster: Owner of Knocklofty House and Marlfield House in Co Tipperary Denis English was targeted by Catherine O'Brien, who promised him a way out of his financial difficulties.>>READ MORE.

Irish Civil War: State executed twice as many republicans as the British had done in 1916-1921: On the morning of November 17, 1922, the mother of John Gaffney, an anti-Treaty IRA member and 21 year old electrician at Dublin Corporation, was preparing a food parcel for her son.>>READ MORE.

John Fahey: Growth in house prices and rents likely to slow despite continuing shortages: The Irish residential property market has been characterised by marked upward pressure on prices and rents over the past couple of years. However, there have been signs in the autumn that the sharp rate of increase in house prices and rents is moderating. >>READ MORE.

Cool Healy cameo can supercharge Munster's season: It’s a cameo that will only strengthen the Munster 10's hand in negotiations at a time when Gregor Townsend is supposedly giving him the eyes.>>READ MORE.

Sex File: Why will he only have sex on Sundays?: After a long drought, scheduling sex on Sunday mornings has helped to boost our marriage. But now he'll only have sex we've planned. If I'm in the mood and initiate it at any other time he isn't interested. How can I encourage him to embrace spontaneity?>>READ MORE.

Sky Matters: Without thermonuclear fusion there is no me — or you: There has been a lot of news coverage recently about “thermonuclear fusion” following a successful demonstration of its capabilities at the Lawrence Livermore laboratories in the US.>>READ MORE.

A status yellow ice and fog warning remains in place for the entire island since 11pm on Sunday, with icy patches and freezing fog lingering to start 2023.

"It will be mostly dry and as the fog gradually breaks up, good sunny spells will develop. Winds will freshen later ahead of a band of rain extending into the southwest during the evening."

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

