Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, December 30

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Divestment 'moving at snails pace' as just one school left Catholic patronage in 2022: The Government has been accused of "utterly failing" to meet the demand for multi-denominational schools with just one changing its ethos this year. >>READ MORE.

Here is how much charities got in the past decade from court poor box donations: Almost €17 million for charitable causes has been raised from courtrooms across the country in the past 10 years, with almost half coming from Munster courts. >>READ MORE.

Tate and his brother Tristan will be detained for 24 hours alongside two Romanian suspects. Picture: Instagram

Andrew Tate detained in Romania over human trafficking case: Romanian prosecutors said on Thursday they have detained divisive internet personality and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group. >>READ MORE.

Irish education system must take ‘Europe’ and languages seriously: One of the long-standing weaknesses in Ireland’s education system has been an inability to produce second- and third-level students who are linguistically competent. >>READ MORE.

Mary Lou McDonald calls on supporters to stop social media ‘trolling’: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has called on party supporters to stop “trolling” people on social media. >>READ MORE.

State papers: Private sector lobbied against Jack Lynch Tunnel: Intense lobbying efforts on behalf of private investors were made in the late 1980s to persuade the Government to reverse its plans to build a tunnel under the River Lee downstream from Cork city in favour of an open span bridge. >>READ MORE.

ICONIC: Pelé celebrates winning the 1970 World Cup in Mexico. Picture: Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Pelé radiated the quality of joy: an instant appeal to the eye and heart: The first global football superstar made everyone smile and his tricks were never designed to diminish his opponents. >>READ MORE.

Irish Teacher: Should we get free teabags and milk in staffrooms?: I need to get over myself and stop worrying about small things like free milk. If I’ve any resolution this year, it’s this. I must concentrate on the bigger picture and get more grateful for what I do have. >>READ MORE.

Tom Dunne: Some magic moments and a sad loss marked my 2022: Bono was brilliant, and Kate Bush made a comeback, but the year was also overshadowed by the death of Cathal Coughlan. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Wet and windy this morning with fresh to strong and very gusty southwesterly winds.

Showery outbreaks of rain at first, with heavy falls and localised flooding, clearing eastwards leaving sunny spells and scattered showers for the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 7C to 10C.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.