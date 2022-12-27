Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, December 27

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Patient: 'I was on a trolley and witnessed someone die beside me, no dignity': A patient who waited 33 hours before being allocated a room are among the 60% of patients who reported a negative experience with the emergency department in University Hospital Limerick. >>READ MORE.

A tale of two cities...Does Cork City Council spend more on the northside or southside?: For decades, northsiders and southsiders in Cork have argued over which part of the city saw preferential treatment. Eoin English breaks down the facts and figures >>READ MORE.

'The beach really provides that happy place': the surf school for children with additional needs: Inspired by an inclusive surf school in the US, Tom Losey set up Liquid Therapy to cater for children with complex physical and mental needs >>READ MORE.

Extreme weather events caused €158bn of damage in 2022: Extreme weather events caused upwards of €158bn in damages and thousands of lives across the world this year. >>READ MORE.

Cork's Musgrave Park to install hundreds of solar panels in bid to cut carbon footprint: Hundreds of solar panels are to be installed on the stands at Cork’s Musgrave Park in what is believed to be the largest green energy initiative of its kind at an Irish sports stadium. >>READ MORE.

Karen Walsh: I'm in my 80s with no will - is it too late?: Land disputes can give rise to several tensions in families and can last generations, warns rural solicitor Karen Walsh. >>READ MORE.

Arsenal show mettle to mark Wenger return in style: Mikel Artéta guided Arsenal to a memorable comeback win to increase their lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table only for the supporters to shout 'there's only one Arsene Wenger!' >>READ MORE.

Surviving Twixmas: Dealing with toxic family relationships: Families can be dysfunctional or difficult. It may not be the merriest of ideas, but toxic family get-togethers have been known to make or break families. >>READ MORE.

Pay for play: How Cork's Siamsa opened GAA stadiums as music venues: In advance of RTÉ documentary How Ireland Rocked the 80s, Colm O'Callaghan looks at the development of a fruitful relationship between music promoters and GAA stadium management >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Rain will clear western areas this morning with scattered showers and some bright spells following.

Rain will clear most areas during the afternoon, but will linger in the southeast until later this afternoon.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.