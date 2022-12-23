Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, December 23

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly at the Press Centre at Government Buildings Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Varadkar and Donnelly to meet with HSE officials as winter infections surge: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly are to meet with senior Health Service Executive officials later today to discuss the surge in winter virus infections. >>READ MORE.

An Post warns of 'some delays' in deliveries from UK due to strikes: An Post has warned of minor delays in deliveries from the UK amid strike action by Royal Mail workers and ongoing difficulties in the post-Brexit customs system. >>READ MORE.

Alison O'Connor: Who is pushing far-right buttons of Irish political representatives?: TD Brid Smith said she was ‘sickened’ by how vulnerable people are being ‘manipulated by the far right’. >>READ MORE.

Angler on River Lee fined for telling a 'fishy tale': A man on the bank of the River Lee with a fishing rod in his hand said he was not fishing, although was "going fishing" — but the lawyer for Inland Fisheries Ireland accused him of telling “a fishy tale”. >>READ MORE.

An American Airlines plane is de-iced at Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)

Holiday travel upended in the US as forecasters warn of ‘bomb cyclone’: Thousands of flights were cancelled and homeless shelters are overflowing amid one of the most treacherous holiday travel seasons the US has seen in decades. >>READ MORE.

January 6 panel final report describes Trump ‘conspiracy’: The January 6 committee’s final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol. >>READ MORE.

FRIENDS REUNITED: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during the Carabao Cup fourth round match.

After Qatar, club football steps into Christmas with a real cracker: Man City and Liverpool shook off any ring rust with a high-tempo, high-scoring Cup game. >>READ MORE.

Irish Teacher: Will tech make exams obsolete?: Imagine a hospital losing its internet - nobody wants to go under the knife to the sound of a surgeon furiously googling how to perform the operation. >>READ MORE.

Ten of the year's best TV shows to catch up on over Christmas: If you haven't yet seen the likes of Bad Sisters or the Sean Quinn documentary, they are available to stream over the holidays. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Heavy rain will extend countrywide from the southwest today reaching the north coast by early afternoon, with the potential for spot flooding and pools of surface water.

Highest temperatures will range 5C to 11C, north to south across the country.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

