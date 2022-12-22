Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, December 22

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Cork schoolgirl is fourth child to die with Strep A infection: A young girl from Glanmire in Cork has become the fourth child to die this year from a rare form of the bacterial infection Strep A. >>READ MORE.

Telecoms watchdog to block scammers calling from abroad using Irish numbers: Scammers calling Irish consumers from abroad, and making it appear as if they are calling from an Irish number, in a bid to defraud them of cash will have such methods blocked from March 2023, the communications regulator has said. >>READ MORE.

Winta Mengstu, originally from Eritrea, now living in Blackpool. “Our church back home is different.” Picture: Jim Coughlan

Cork's new churches celebrate Christmas in the most unlikely places: Christian denominations from all over the world have found homes in industrial estates and disused parish halls. Conor Capplis meets some of the worshippers as they prepare for their own religious take on the biggest celebration of the year. >>READ MORE.

Save Cork City group calls for compromise as flood defence scheme set to proceed: The Save Cork City (SCC) campaign group has called for a heritage-led compromise in the delivery of a multimillion-euro city quay upgrade after the Supreme Court rejected its appeal against the granting of planning for flood protection works. >>READ MORE.

Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, react as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents lawmakers with a Ukrainian flag autographed by front-line troops in Bakhmut, in Ukraine's contested Donetsk province, as he addresses a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks ‘every American’ in speech to US Congress: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington to thank Americans for helping to fund the war against Russia. >>READ MORE.

Man claiming he was denied access to his children threatened to burn family home: A 29-year-old man who felt he was being denied access to his children arrived at his ex-partner’s house at around three o’clock in the morning banging on the door. He later made a video of himself on social media threatening to burn down the house with them in it. >>READ MORE.

PRESENTATION: FIFA president Gianni Infantino (left) and The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani present Argentina captain Lionel Messi with the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Tommy Martin: World Cup aftermath an unpretty picture all of our species must face: Sport reflects society, they say, so it was always likely Sunday’s FIFA World Cup final would provide a snapshot of the whole crazy ding dong we have going on right now. >>READ MORE.

Richard Hogan: Navigating the minefield of family dynamics: "Sometimes we can really question our levels of merriment: ‘I don’t have the Christmas feeling this year’ or ‘it doesn’t feel like Christmas at all’." >>READ MORE.

Highlights of 2022: Jacqui Hurley, Stefanie Preissner, Kevin Barry, etc, make their selections: 12 well-known people pick their favourite books, TV shows, and music of the year. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Today will be largely cloudy with limited sunny spells developing.

Dry for most, though some isolated patches of drizzle may linger in the east of the for a time this morning.

Highest temperatures of 7C to 9C in a light breeze.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

