Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, December 21

Trooper Shane Kearney who was injured in the Lebanon. Picture: Óglaigh na hÉireann

Corkman injured in Lebanon attack to be medically evacuated to Ireland today: Injured Trooper Shane Kearney will be medically evaluated from Beirut Airport today and returned home to Ireland. >>READ MORE.

Zelenskyy to meet Biden in White House in first trip abroad since war began: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on his way to Washington for a summit with President Joe Biden and an address to a joint session of Congress in his first known foreign trip since Russia’s invasion began in February. >>READ MORE.

Hogan blames Varadkar and Martin for his Golfgate downfall: Former EU Commissioner Phil Hogan has sought to blame Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tanaiste Micheál Martin for his downfall in 2020, despite apologising at the time for his attendance at an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner. >>READ MORE.

Local sources said there were scenes of “mayhem” in the town Monday.

Gardaí move in after violence shatters peaceful Christmas in Rathkeale: Rathkeale, in west Co Limerick, looked just like most other country towns celebrating the Christmas spirit, with twinkling coloured street lights and festive trees adoring local homes and businesses. >>READ MORE.

Cost-of-living crisis 'more devastating' than last financial crash: Irish households have experienced a “very sudden change” in their ability to afford everyday essentials that has been “more abrupt, more devastating” than the last financial crash. >>READ MORE.

Musk says he will step down as Twitter chief once he finds a successor: Elon Musk has confirmed he will step down as chief executive of Twitter, as soon as he finds someone “foolish enough to take the job”. >>READ MORE.

EASY-GOING: Jack Conan, left, and Jonathan Sexton of Leinster during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool A Round 2 match between Leinster and Gloucester at the RDS. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Donal Lenihan: European tip of the hat to Leinster won't do Blues any favours in the long run: The fact that they are so difficult to beat at home and supply so many players to an Irish team currently ranked one in the world, appears to impact negatively on the selection of so many visiting teams. >>READ MORE.

Skin Nerd: Let it glow with my winter skin tips: A radiant, lit-from-within complexion starts with the right skincare... >>READ MORE.

Cyril Cusack remembered: 'He never stopped being a character': A Christmas documentary on TG4 will delve into the life of Cyril Cusack, recalling roles from Hollywood films to Glenroe. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Dry and bright for much of the day with some patchy rain pushing into southern coasts later in the evening.

Southwesterly winds will start off fresh and gusty, gradually easing through the day.

Highest temperatures of 8C to 10C.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

