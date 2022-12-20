Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, December 20

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Today will be a blustery or windy day with sunny spells and showers in most areas, many of them heavy with the possibility of hail.
Coastal regions of east Leinster and south Munster will be mainly dry.
Southwest winds will be fresh to strong and gusty with gales on Atlantic coasts.
Highest temperatures of 6C to 9C.
