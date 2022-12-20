Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, December 20

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Waterford hospital escapes trolley epidemic: There were 760 people on trolleys in Irish hospitals yesterday, the highest since January 2020, and the second highest since records began. >>READ MORE.

Tax rate of 60% could fund €50bn universal basic income, says ESRI: A high tax rate of 60% could be required to fund a universal basic income (UBI) scheme costing up to €50bn in Ireland, a new report has found. >>READ MORE.

‘My job is bring a moment of joy. To leave behind a little more hope than I found. It’s more challenging every year.’

Fergus Finlay: Santa Claus is going to bring cheer to a world of floods and famines: I’ve flown through world wars, uprisings, and pandemics. Why do I have this sense of foreboding that things are getting worse, especially for children? >>READ MORE.

'We all really enjoy it. Sure, why wouldn’t you?' Meet the team behind Cork's Christmas lights: The twinkling lights may just be for Christmas but it’s a year-long operation to create that festive magic. Eoin English went behind the scenes to meet the team that lights up Cork for Christmas. >>READ MORE.

Over 57% of people that voted said he should withdraw from his role.

Musk: Future policy-related polls only open to Twitter Blue subscribers: Elon Musk has said only Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to vote in future policy-related polls on the platform in his first comments since millions of users voted for him to step down as chief executive of the site. >>READ MORE.

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape in Los Angeles trial: Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of one count of rape at a Los Angeles trial. >>READ MORE.

THE KING: Argentina captain Lionel Messi celebrates with the World Cup trophy as he is lifted up by team-mates following victory over France. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Kieran Shannon: Sport doesn't get bigger and rarely gets better than Messi's World Cup: Football has always been the global game, and for a long time Messi has been its king. And now thankfully after last Sunday he’s indisputably the king of the world. >>READ MORE.

We work Christmas Day - it's a labour of love: Three people with totally different jobs chat to Jonathan deBurca Butler about how and why they won’t be taking a day of on December 25. >>READ MORE.

The Specials lead singer Terry Hall dies aged 63: Terry Hall, lead singer of The Specials, has died at the age of 63, the band has announced. >>READ MORE.

Today will be a blustery or windy day with sunny spells and showers in most areas, many of them heavy with the possibility of hail.

Coastal regions of east Leinster and south Munster will be mainly dry.

Southwest winds will be fresh to strong and gusty with gales on Atlantic coasts.

Highest temperatures of 6C to 9C.

