Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, December 15

Irish peacekeeper killed after coming under fire while on duty in Lebanon : A member of the Irish Defence Forces has been killed in Lebanon. Óglaigh na hÉireann confirmed that one of the members of 121st Infantry Battalion of United Nation Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), died after a convoy of two AUV's (armoured utility vehicles) of came under "small arms fire" at around 9.15pm Irish time on Tuesday evening.

'Unsafe' A&Es criticised as doctors warn of GP crisis: Patients are not safe from harm in three out of seven emergency departments, a damning new Hiqa inspection report has revealed.

Michael Moynihan: Every corner of the country should be celebrated on screen: We should be encouraging others to follow suit rather than begrudging the activity in the capital



Elderly widow defrauded out of family home by daughter, court finds: A High Court judge has found that an elderly widow was defrauded out of her family home by one of her daughters.

Pictured is Newgrange

Winter Solstice at Newgrange will not be streamed this year:The sunrise at Newgrange on the morning of the Winter Solstice will not be live-streamed this year, the Office of Public Works (OPW) has confirmed.

>>READ MORE.

ESRI: Ireland's reliance on multinationals leaves the economy open to risks, but recession unlikely: Heavy reliance on multinationals has left Ireland's economy vulnerable to shocks, however a national recession is unlikely, according to new analysis.

Vera Pauw named in NWSL investigation into allegations of misconduct: US club Houston Dash have apologised to players who were alleged by a US report to be subject to 'misconduct' by two former coaches, including Ireland manager Vera Pauw.

Nighty Night: Sleep in heavenly peace with our fashion editor's picks: No more guessing what your Secret Santa wants, or how many viable tricks are left in the Elf on the Shelf; just don thee now thy yuletide pyjamas and enjoy an eight-hour moratorium on decision-making.

Tommy Tiernan's Epic West review: Beauty, philosophy, and a sup of poitín: Deftly poetic, Tiernan surmises: "We're the spirit monkeys of the world – half here, half somewhere else."

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Pictured is a man walking along an icy footpath in Glasnevin. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

A status orange low temperature and ice warning will remain in place until midday on Friday ahead of what is expected to be a freezing night on Thursday.

It will remain very cold this morning, but for most of the country it will be sunny and dry.

However, some parts of the north and northwest will see a few wintry showers.

"It will become much milder, wet and blustery by Sunday" warns the forecaster.

Temperatures will remain below freezing in some parts of the midlands throughout much of the day with afternoon temperatures ranging between 0 and +3 degrees generally, but rising a few degrees higher on coastal fringes in light northwesterly winds

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

