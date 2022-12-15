Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, December 15

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
A status orange low temperature and ice warning will remain in place until midday on Friday ahead of what is expected to be a freezing night on Thursday.
It will remain very cold this morning, but for most of the country it will be sunny and dry.
However, some parts of the north and northwest will see a few wintry showers.
"It will become much milder, wet and blustery by Sunday" warns the forecaster.
Temperatures will remain below freezing in some parts of the midlands throughout much of the day with afternoon temperatures ranging between 0 and +3 degrees generally, but rising a few degrees higher on coastal fringes in light northwesterly winds
