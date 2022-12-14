Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, December 14

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting:

Marina Market owner lodges detailed appeal against planning refusal: The owners of Cork’s Marina Market have lodged a detailed appeal with An Bord Pleanála against last month’s planning refusal, insisting the issues can be resolved with practical solutions on the ground. >>READ MORE.

Ballingeary crash victims had been attending funerals before tragic collision occurred: The woman who died and two others who were injured following a car collision in the Cork village of Ballingeary yesterday had been returning home after attending two funerals in the area.>>READ MORE.

Feeder schools 2022: How many students went to each college and why is this data useful?: Information published in today's Irish Examiner provides parents with information about the school of origin of third-level students>>READ MORE.

Relief for motorists as fuel prices drop by 10.5% on average: Fuel prices have dropped by more than 10% across the country, marking the lowest average price for petrol since September 2021.>>READ MORE.

Accused with 216 previous convictions blames drink spiking for latest offence: Jonathan Murphy was charged with getting into a parked car to interfere with it and kicking wing mirror off another>>READ MORE.

Four homes in four counties: A taste of what's on the market: City to County: A taste of the market today with homes in Co Dublin, Waterford, Cork and Kilkenny>>READ MORE.

Hotel costs could see intercounty teams turn to overseas training camps: A number of county managements are believed to be contemplating trips to the likes of Spain and Portugal as their prices for accommodation and use of facilities are significantly cheaper. >>READ MORE.

Life Hack: How to clean your gutters of leaves, dirt and debris: It is important to keep your gutters clear in winter. Here's how to DIY your annual gutter cleaning>>READ MORE.

Soup Recipes: How to make Catherine Fulvio's comforting Christmas-inspired soup: This recipe freezes well, so make a batch of it!>>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A robin on the icy grass at Farran Wood, Co. Cork, in the current spell of cold weather.

A status orange low temperature and ice warning remains in place today for several Munster counties.

It'll be a mainly dry and sunny day.

"Widespread frost and icy conditions will persist through the rest of the week," says the forecaster.

Temperatures will remain below freezing this morning, reaching between zero and 1C in the afternoon, slightly higher at coasts, falling quickly again and down to as low as-4C by late afternoon, continuing to fall during the evening.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

