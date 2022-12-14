Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, December 14

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
The owners of Cork's Marina Market have lodged a detailed appeal with An Bord Pleanála against last month's planning refusal, insisting the issues can be resolved with practical solutions on the ground.
A status orange low temperature and ice warning remains in place today for several Munster counties.
It'll be a mainly dry and sunny day.
"Widespread frost and icy conditions will persist through the rest of the week," says the forecaster.
Temperatures will remain below freezing this morning, reaching between zero and 1C in the afternoon, slightly higher at coasts, falling quickly again and down to as low as-4C by late afternoon, continuing to fall during the evening.
