Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, December 9

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
Very cold, and dry for much of the country today with low winter sunshine and icy stretches, some lying snow, and patches of freezing fog in parts.
Wintry showers will affect some northern and western coastal counties, some heavy near the coast.
Temperatures not rising above 0C to 4C, in light northwest or variable breezes.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox