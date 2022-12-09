Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, December 9

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Pharmacists warn antibiotic stocks for respiratory illnesses at 25-year low: GPs are inundated with demands for antibiotics at a time when pharmacists have warned supplies of some products for respiratory illnesses are at a 25-year low.

Long-awaited Macroom bypass opens later today: The Taoiseach will be the first to travel on the long-awaited Macroom bypass when the first section of it opens later this morning.

Mick Clifford: The smear campaign that derailed Adi Roche's Áras bid: Dónal de Róiste may have got his long overdue apology, but a base culture of secrecy remains endemic.

Alison O'Connor: How will Fianna Fáil treat Martin now that he is no longer in the top job?: The Fianna Fáil cadre was also unhappy the new Taoiseach was taking a while to find his feet. Commanding was not a word that came to mind.

Bill protecting same-sex and interracial unions clears US Congress: The US House gave final approval on Thursday to legislation protecting same-sex marriages, a monumental step in a decades-long battle for nationwide recognition.

ESRI: State should 'regulate land' prices to drive down the cost of housing: The Government has been warned by an economic think tank to introduce a land management strategy to drive down the cost of housing and prevent "hoarding".

Yorkshire man admits assaulting man twice at Rearden's nightclub in Cork city: A Yorkshire man on Thursday signed pleas of guilty to two counts of assault causing harm to a man in and outside Rearden's nightclub in Cork in 2019 and the case was sent forward for possible sentencing on Friday.

Donal Lenihan: A four-pronged assault on May's European summit: The last decade of European action has returned a solitary Irish win, when Leinster captured their fourth European star, defeating Racing 92 in the 2018 final in Balboa.

Irish Teacher: Feminism is for everyone — regardless of gender, sexuality, race, or creed: True feminism, the non-dirty kind, is a coming together, not a tearing apart.

Tom Dunne: Phoebe Bridgers is possibly the Artist of the Decade: The incredible Bridgers has managed to become a huge star while still feeling 'under the radar'. She's also the new queen of Christmas.

Very cold, and dry for much of the country today with low winter sunshine and icy stretches, some lying snow, and patches of freezing fog in parts.

Wintry showers will affect some northern and western coastal counties, some heavy near the coast.

Temperatures not rising above 0C to 4C, in light northwest or variable breezes.

