Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, December 8

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Children with fever, cough and sore throat should be kept out of school, says HSE: The HSE has told parents and principals that children with a fever, cough, and sore throat should be kept out of school, as the death of a four-year-old child from Strep A was confirmed. >>READ MORE.

Proposal to limit homebirths in Cork and Kerry put on hold: A proposal to limit homebirths to women living within 30 minutes of a maternity hospital has been put on hold for Cork and Kerry, following protests and intervention by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO). >>READ MORE.

The move comes following an attack by a pitbull cross on 9-year-old Alejandro Miszan, who has been left with serious injuries.

Tighter dog ownership controls planned after pitbull attack on boy: The Government is examining how to tighten control on dogs as well as microchipping, licensing, and enforcement, following an attack by a pitbull cross on a young boy. >>READ MORE.

Michael Moynihan: Can Cork afford to not splash out on new swimming facilities?: The ideal would be to provide a community set-up, a place where the whole family can come together. >>READ MORE.

O'Brien 'pleased' as 400 applications made to house refugees in holiday homes: Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has said he is "pleased" with the uptake of an appeal for holiday homes to house Ukrainian refugees despite it yielding just 405 applications in two weeks. >>READ MORE.

Transport and homes driving emissions in Cork city, first-of-its-kind probe shows: Local transport and homes are the major drivers of emissions in Cork, a first-of-its-kind probe into the city's carbon trail has found. >>READ MORE.

The challenges facing Ireland's food producers: Calls for Government to support small farmers, fishers and food producers, who are highly vulnerable to economic forces >>READ MORE.

ITV pundits Roy Keane and Graeme Souness during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium on November 22, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Tommy Martin: Keane has brought his domestic form to the biggest dancefloor: Finally, we get to see Roy Keane performing at a World Cup in his prime. >>READ MORE.

Richard Hogan: Porn gives young boys ideas that girls are objects that enjoy being dominated: I work with wonderful teenage boys who are lost in pornography... I find myself becoming enraged sitting, hearing their isolation, and pain. Why do we not protect them from harmful content? >>READ MORE.

Tommy Tiernan’s Epic West review: A visual feast, complete with a rascally presenter: The first episode of Tommy Tiernan’s Epic West had our guide travelling to some of his favourite spots on a Honda 50. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

An icy start to Thursday with black ice and patches of freezing fog leading to hazardous travel conditions.

Further well-scattered wintry showers will occur in the morning with a light dusting of snow on some lower levels.

Sunny spells will follow as wintry showers become isolated. Highest temperatures of just 1C to 4C in light northerly or variable breezes.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.