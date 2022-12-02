Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, December 2

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

€12m epilepsy drug settlement in High Court could open floodgates to dozens more cases: A €12m High Court settlement with a teenager whose mother took sodium valproate while pregnant could open the floodgates to dozens more cases.>>READ MORE.

Children as young as three waiting up to four years for sex abuse therapy: Children as young as three could be waiting as long as four years to access essential sexual abuse therapy.>>READ MORE.

Alison O’Connor: Cut out the smirking and listen without prejudice to the Greens: It was a joyful occasion. A crowd gathered for the turning on of the Christmas lights in our local park last Saturday evening.>>READ MORE.

Report recommends gender-sensitive training for judges in family law cases: Judges should be made to take part in gender-sensitive training to ensure the court system identifies domestic, sexual, and other abuse when adjudicating on custody and visitation cases, a new report has found.>>READ MORE.

Corkman pointed suspected gun at gardaí in two locations in Cork city centre: Gardaí from the armed support unit had to disarm and arrest a young man in the early hours of the morning after it was reported he pointed a suspected gun at gardaí at two different locations in Cork City.>>READ MORE.

Holiday home potential for golfers with a lodge in idyllic Castlemartyr Resort for €350k - where values have surged: Holiday home potential for golfing enthusiasts. >>READ MORE.

Japan come from behind to controversially beat Spain and dump Germany out: Japan completed an incredible turnaround by coming from behind to beat Spain and qualify for the last 16, sending Germany home in the process.>>READ MORE.

Tom Dunne: Great songs to bring the Christmas cheer: There's no shortage of schmaltz on the airwaves, but there's also a surprising amount of super seasonal tunes out there >>READ MORE.

10 TV shows for December: Tommy Tiernan, His Dark Materials, and more...: Other highlights include a dramatisation of Wagatha Christie by a Cork director, the Motherland Christmas special, and a documentary on murders in West Cork. >>READ MORE.

Today will be mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud and some sunny spells, with the best of the sunshine in the west and north of the region.

It will be mostly cloudy in the south with a few light showers developing, most likely along the south coast. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with light east to southeast breezes.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

