Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, November 30

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

An artist's impression of the extension to be built on Cork's Crawford Art Gallery. Image: GA Pedersen Print

Six storey extension proposed for Crawford Art Gallery: Cork city centre’s much-loved Crawford Art Gallery is reaching up and into the future: a six-storey extension is proposed for a building with 300 years’ urban cultural presence, in what is being billed as a 21st century flagship project. >>READ MORE.

More than 1,000 Tusla referrals from domestic violence centres in first half of 2022: More than 1,000 referrals were made to Tusla in the first six months of the year from the managers of domestic violence centres, with Barnardos revealing that one-in-three children it supports has experienced domestic violence or abuse. >>READ MORE.

Why do we consider some work as less valuable than others?: Older female workers in caring roles are more likely to be low paid — that has to change, argues Pat O'Connor. >>READ MORE.

Trials of four-day working week hailed as 'a resounding success': Ireland's first-ever trial of a four-day working week has been described as "a resounding success", with all 12 companies that tested the new schedule now planning to continue it into the future.>>READ MORE.

Fine Gael politicians ask Coveney to stop the reopening of Irish embassy in Iran: A group of Fine Gael politicians, including a former minister for foreign affairs, has written to Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney imploring him to stop the reopening of the Irish embassy in the Iranian capital of Tehran. >>READ MORE.

Limerick insurance brokers acquired by Arachas: Limerick insurance broker O'Malley-Griffin has been acquired by Arachas in a further sign of consolidation within Ireland's insurance sector.

>>READ MORE.

A stand view of the recent match between Munster and South Africa Select XV at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Picture: Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Donal Lenihan: Value of Munster shifting Christmas Leinster derby to Páirc Ui Chaoimh? €300,000: It’s no secret that Munster has become so Limerick-centric that the connection that existed between the team and its support base in Cork has been diluted. >>READ MORE.

Richie Sadlier opens up about fertility battle ahead of the birth of his first child: 'There’s a nagging voice in the back of my head and I wish it would shut up and I wish it would go away but it’s still there'>>READ MORE.

A rich tradition: UCC marks 100 years of Irish music at the college: University College Cork appointed its first professor of Irish music in 1922, and has been to the forefront ever since in the study and promotion of the genre. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A Black Swan pictured sailing past at the switching on of the lights of the crib at The Lough, Cork. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Today will be cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, though there will be drier intervals in the eastern half of the country through this morning and towards the south later in the evening, along with the odd sunny spell.

Highest temperatures today will range between 9 and 12 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly winds.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.