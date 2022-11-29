Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, November 29

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
This morning, any overnight mist and fog will tend to clear.
Overall, it will be generally dry with a mix of cloud and hazy sunshine, in just light southeast or variable breezes. Temperatures today will range between 6 degrees in the north to 10 degrees in the south.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox