Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, November 29

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Traffic at Parnell Place, Cork City. Many young people are in favour of car bans in town centres, according to the EPA survey. Picture: Larry Cummins

Many young people willing to go without cars, meat, and flights to help climate, survey states: Many young people would like to see car-free town centres, and are willing to eat less meat and take fewer flights in order to tackle the climate crisis, according to research from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI). >>READ MORE.

DART for Cork to move a step closer as Cabinet signs off on new electric train carraiges: Cork's version of the DART train service will move a step closer today as the Cabinet signs off on 90 new battery-electric train carriages. >>READ MORE.

Elaine Loughlin: Simon Coveney under scrutiny for Iran embassy plans: A growing number of Fine Gael members are extremely uneasy with the move, claiming it gives credibility to a brutal regime in Iran.>>READ MORE.

78-year-old Cork woman still living in fear one year on from burglary: The pensioner said in a victim impact statement before Cork Circuit Criminal Court that it was a very frightening experience. >>READ MORE.

'Health service would collapse' without overseas doctors: Loneliness, financial worries, mental health pressures, and frustrated career ambitions were among the impacts of the pandemic on doctors from overseas who are working in the Irish health system. >>READ MORE.

Danny Healy-Rae firm posts record profit of €1m: The plant-hire and civil engineering company owned by independent Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae posted record profit of over €1m last year. >>READ MORE.

Bruno Fernandes of Portugal celebrates after scoring their team's second goal off a penalty during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Portugal and Uruguay at Lusail Stadium. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Bruno Fernandes double sends Portugal into last 16: Wherever he goes, Cristiano Ronaldo divides opinions, and even those present in the Lusail Stadium on Monday night could not agree on whether he or Bruno Fernandes scored the first goal in a victory that saw Portugal through to the last 16. >>READ MORE.

MC Bucky: Cork's young rapper loved his Late Late Toy Show experience: Aaron Hennessy from Knocknaheeny rapped on the version of Lizzo's 'About That Time'. >>READ MORE.

Cork Opera House production of La Boheme continues legacy of Cara O'Sullivan: The production of Puccini's classic has prompted warm memories of the late Cork soprano from those involved in the show, says soprano Emma Nash. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A cold but sunny November day on Harbour View Beach in West Cork. Picture: Andy Gibson.

This morning, any overnight mist and fog will tend to clear.

Overall, it will be generally dry with a mix of cloud and hazy sunshine, in just light southeast or variable breezes. Temperatures today will range between 6 degrees in the north to 10 degrees in the south.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.