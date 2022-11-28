Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, November 28

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. File Picture: Damien Storan/PA Wire





Coalition colleagues distance themselves from Varadkar's comments on arming gardaí: Fianna Fáil and the Green Party have ruled out arming rank-and-file gardaí after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he would back an armed force if Garda Commissioner Drew Harris requested it. >>READ MORE.

Eleven local authorities failed to deliver a single new-build home in first half of 2022: Almost a decade after the Government declared housing an 'emergency', local authorities all over Ireland are still failing to produce any direct-build social homes despite record funding being allocated to tackle the crisis.>>READ MORE.

How many migrant workers have died in Qatar? The human cost of the 2022 World Cup: The tournament has been dominated by off-field matters. Here, we look at the issues around the labour used to build the World Cup's infrastructure. >>READ MORE.

The Late Late Toy Show: One for everyone in the audience — and more for many people in need: The creation of the Toy Show Appeal has been a welcome addition to the show since it launched in 2020. The past two years have seen millions raised for charity and this year was no different. >>READ MORE.

Cork County Council set to consider a 3.5% rates hike today to protect services: Thousands of ratepayers in County Cork could face a 3.5% increase in their bills after a meeting today, at which county councillors will discuss how to stave off cuts to services. >>READ MORE.

If you believe in karma, then €495,000 Karma in Upper Rochestown might just be for you: The modernised 1975 bungalow comes with planning to expand. >>READ MORE.





Munster’s head coach Graham Rowntree. Picture: ©INPHO/James Crombie





Graham Rowntree grateful for Munster's Páirc pick-me-up: Munster’s willingness to play, to run rather than kick and go for seven points rather than three was rewarded with this invaluable and necessary win. >>READ MORE.

Suzanne Harrington: Corrupt FIFA wants to keep politics out of football. How does that work?: Amid the distraction of FIFA threatening European players with yellow cards if they wore One Love armbands was the extraordinary bravery of a team whose protest went far beyond the risk of a yellow card. >>READ MORE.

Consumer Corner: How to complain successfully about a product or service: Top tips on how to resolve your issue, from gathering your evidence to getting the right advice. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

The Ferris Wheel on Grand Parade for GLOW, A Cork Christmas Celebration which is organised by Cork City Council. Picture:Darragh Kane

Today looks set to be a mainly sunny day. Showers 2ill gradually become more isolated, with largely dry conditions around the country by this evening.

Highest temperatures today will range from 7 to 11 degrees in moderate west to northwest winds.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

