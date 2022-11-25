Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, November 25

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Landmark court case to establish who's responsible for fixing defective apartments: A landmark case is to be heard in court on Friday over who has responsibility for rectifying fire safety defects in Celtic Tiger-era apartments. >>READ MORE.

Huge increase in calls to abuse helpline following Spiritans revelations: Gardaí have been contacted about 32 cases of abuse at Spiritan-run schools in the last three weeks, with a survivors' group saying its contacts have multiplied more than tenfold. >>READ MORE.

Ryan Tubridy with performers as this year’s Toy Show theme is revealed as 'The Wizard of Oz'. Picture: Andres Poveda

Ryan Tubridy reveals 'bright and colourful' Late Late Toy Show theme for 2022: There’s no place like home. Ryan Tubridy is encouraging families to follow the yellow brick road to the couch this evening to spend one short day in the Emerald City. >>READ MORE.

Pavlova so good it was sent in the post, and other West Cork recipes: Forty-five years on from its last edition - when the cover was designed by one Graham Norton - a prominent West Cork school has delivered its second-ever cookbook, complete with a recipe for pavlova that was once sent through the mail. >>READ MORE.

Protests planned over 'entirely inappropriate' docking of Dutch naval vessels in Cork: The docking of foreign naval ships in Irish ports is merely an example of friendly relations with neighbours and does not impact Irish neutrality, the Department of Defence says. >>READ MORE.

Heineken to provide support to hospitality sector following keg price hike: Heineken Ireland will provide hospitality business operators with a transition discount for a three-month period following the company’s recent decision to increase the on-trade price of kegs from December 1. >>READ MORE.

COMPETITION: Jack Crowley and Joey Carbery of Munster. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Ronan O'Gara: So who does Munster get to lead them now, Carbery or Crowley?: Munster management has a decision to make on who is the ten to lead the side when the big guns come to town. >>READ MORE.

From air fryers to airwraps: 250 Black Friday bargains to shop today (and most are Irish): From air fryers to flight sales, refurbished Dyson air wraps and luxury black diamonds, there's something for everyone in our Black Friday round-up. >>READ MORE.

Bernard O'Shea: 'I felt an intense burning sensation. Not adolescent lust, my testicles were on fire': I wanted to call an ambulance, but my sister said, "What are you going to tell them ? Can you come and get me because I put baking soda on my privates?" >>READ MORE.

This morning there will be sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy, with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, strong for a time along the west and northwest coasts.

Most areas will become dry by this afternoon, with showers slower to clear from the north. Cloud will increase through the afternoon, with highest temperatures of 9C to 12C.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

