Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, November 24

Cork's 'college of the future' and major expansion of MTU to be announced today: A digital ‘college of the future’ is to be built in Cork City, the Irish Examiner can reveal. And plans for a multi-million expansion and refurbishment of the MTU main campus buildings in the city’s western suburbs are also set to take a big step forward. >>READ MORE.

Water is to be piped from the river in Bandon to Clonakilty and in turn the water supply to Bandon is to be supplemented from the Chetwynd reservoir near Bishopstown.

Irish Water to pipe supplies to West Cork holiday destinations: Climate change has left some coastal parts of West Cork with less rainfall than they had only a couple of years ago, meaning Irish Water has had to change its approach to handling supplies in the future. >>READ MORE.

Indifference to the North among young people at odds with support for Sinn Féin: We must educate a new and dangerously ignorant generation on the crucial nature of the Good Friday Agreement. >>READ MORE.

Young Corkman faces nine-year garda assault charge on his return from Down Under: A young man assaulted a member of An Garda Síochána in an effort to prevent a drugs search where he was living in Ballincollig over nine years ago. >>READ MORE.

The alleged shooter facing possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub was ordered to be held without bail (Colorado Springs Police Department/AP)

Shooting suspect in killing of five people at gay nightclub held without bail: The alleged shooter facing possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub has been ordered to be held without bail. >>READ MORE.

Sharp rise in switching activity leads to mortgage approval growth, new report shows: A sharp rise in switching activity has led to growth in mortgage approvals, a new report showed. >>READ MORE.

DIFFERENT TAKES: FIFA President, Gianni Infantino (left), German Football Federation (DFB) President Bernd Neuendorf (right) sit alongside German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (centre) who is wearing the One Love armband. Pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Tommy Martin: Fifa truly tireless in reminding you what a shower they are: Frankly, this World Cup is the most exhausting thing you can do without getting off the couch. >>READ MORE.

The Toy Show is a part of all of us, here are my favourite moments: Richard Hogan looks back on highlights from the last 46 years >>READ MORE.

John Creedon and Edel Coffey among winners at Irish Book Awards: Irish Examiner columnist Edel Coffey was among the winners at the An Post Irish Book Awards, collecting the Crime Fiction Book of the Year for Breaking Point. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Very blustery today, especially along southern coastal counties, with fresh to strong southerly winds.

The morning will be largely cloudy with rain spreading eastwards across the country.

The rain will then clear to scattered showers around midday with occasional bright spells developing.

Some hail and thunder is also possible with highest temperatures of 9C to 13C.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

