Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, November 23

St Stephen’s in Glanmire chosen as site for new elective hospital: St Stephen’s Hospital in Glanmire will be formally approved by Cabinet as the location for Cork City’s new elective hospital in the coming days, the Irish Examiner can reveal. >>READ MORE.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle around 10.15pm local time. Picture: WAVY-TV 10 via AP

Multiple people killed in Virginia Walmart shooting: Multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Virginia Walmart on Tuesday night, police said. >>READ MORE.

'I feel accepted': Youthreach provides opportunities outside mainstream education: Teenagers who left school during the pandemic and never returned are finding alternative forms of education, friendship, and acceptance in a Cork-based Youthreach centre. >>READ MORE.

Long-awaited Junior Cert results to be released today: Students across the country are set to receive their long-awaited Junior Cert results today, the first year in which all exams have been delivered under the new curriculum. >>READ MORE.

Pensioner lying in bed in Cork home confronted by thieves: An 85-year-old man lying in bed at his home on Skehard Road in Cork was confronted by a man and woman who said: “We don’t want to hurt you — where is the money?” >>READ MORE.

OECD: Irish economy will grow by less than 1% next year: The domestic Irish economy faces a tough six months and will expand by less than 1% for the whole of 2023, as soaring costs hit households and businesses hard, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has predicted. >>READ MORE.

Germany's head coach Hansi Flick, left, and player Joshua Kimmich arrive for a news conference on the eve of the group E World Cup soccer match between Germany and Japan, in Doha, Qatar. Picture: AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

World Cup today: Germany and Spain launch campaigns: For the first time in 18 years, Die Mannschaft will begin a major tournament without Joachim Low in the dugout. >>READ MORE.

Skin Nerd: Do you have sensitive skin? Here's how to help: An increasing number of us suffer from sensitive skin, but the skincare industry is responding with targeted solutions that promise not to leave us red-faced... >>READ MORE.

Buster Bloodvessel: 'Gay Byrne loved us, loved the wildness of us': Bad Manners are in Ireland for gigs in Dublin and Cork. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

This morning, persistent or heavy rain in Ulster and north Leinster will gradually clear to the northeast.

Sunny spells and occasional heavy showers are expected today with hail and isolated thunderstorms possible.

This afternoon and evening will become very windy along the west coast with very strong, gusty westerly winds. High waves developing also. Highest temperatures of 7C to 10C.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

