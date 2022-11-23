Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, November 23

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
This morning, persistent or heavy rain in Ulster and north Leinster will gradually clear to the northeast.
Sunny spells and occasional heavy showers are expected today with hail and isolated thunderstorms possible.
This afternoon and evening will become very windy along the west coast with very strong, gusty westerly winds. High waves developing also. Highest temperatures of 7C to 10C.
