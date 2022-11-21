Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, November 21

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Number of Ukrainians supported in Ireland to exceed 70,000 by the end of the year: The number of Ukrainians seeking accommodation in Ireland will exceed 70,000 people before the end of the year, with an additional 11,500 due to arrive here in the next six weeks, according to the Government. >>READ MORE.

54% of nine-year-olds now own a mobile phone: Nine-year-olds play less sport, are less involved in regular cultural activities, spend more time online, and are more likely to own a mobile phone than was the case previously, according to the latest tranche of data from the Growing Up in Ireland survey. >>READ MORE.

Recreational use of laughing gas on the rise, despite health risks: Recreational use of nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, is increasing, according to an EU drugs agency. >>READ MORE.

Operators of Marina Market to brief traders on planning decision, but future not at risk: The owners and operators of the Marina Market are expected to brief traders this morning on the implications of a contentious planning decision to refuse the retention and expansion of the popular docklands venue. >>READ MORE.

Major boost for Killarney as former factory to be transformed into third level college for hospitality: Killarney is set to get its first third level college, focusing on the hospitality sector. >>READ MORE.

Consumers set to struggle to finance a 'cut-back Christmas', says new report: Many Irish consumers will struggle to finance a “cut-back Christmas” this year, according to a new report. >>READ MORE.

Donal Lenihan: Awful game, but sleep soundly that Ireland are nowhere near their peak: Despite being ranked the number one side in the game, Ireland can and will have to play far better than this. >>READ MORE.

Black Friday bargains: 100 special offers from Irish brands that will save you money: From the big brands to the little guys, we've found ways you can shop locally and still save this Black Friday. >>READ MORE.

Annalise Murphy: I associate being a certain size with success — I am working on that: Sailing has brought many things into Annalise Murphy's life — not least an Olympic silver medal in Rio in 2016. But not everything has been positive. >>READ MORE.

A wet start this morning with heavy rain, especially in the southeast, with fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds.

Outbreaks of rain will continue across most places into the afternoon with further flooding expected.

Highest temperatures of 7C to 11C degrees.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

