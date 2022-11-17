Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, November 17

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Greiving families to face indefinite wait for report into incinerated organs: Distraught families whose babies' organs were sent abroad for incineration without their knowledge now face indefinite delays to find out why it happened. >>READ MORE.

The sun shines on the dome of Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Picture: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Republicans win 218th seat to claim slim majority in US House of Representatives: Republicans won control of the US House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. >>READ MORE.

Michael Moynihan: Wheel tribe needs to be reminded we are all ultimately pedestrians: We all need to take responsibility for each other on the road. >>READ MORE.

Donnelly rules out changes to Cervical Check tribunal: Changing the CervicalCheck Tribunal to reflect the wishes of Vicky Phelan and other campaigners would require a referendum, which the Government has no appetite for. >>READ MORE.

'Devious' Corkman stole Mercedes car by sending fake WhatsApp message to seller: A man who stole a Mercedes by sending a fake WhatsApp message to the car’s seller has been sentenced to eight months in prison. >>READ MORE.

Top gourmet takeaway KC & Son & Sons hasn't moved from the tiny 100 sq metre Douglas toehold in 64 years. Picture: Larry Cummins

Iconic Cork takeaway KC’s on sale for €2m: ONE of the country’s most-talked-about food institutions, KC’s takeaway in Douglas, Cork, is quietly up for sale, with a whopper of an asking price — the diminutive 100 sq m operation seeks a hefty €2m. >>READ MORE.

Johnny Sexton: 2021 Lions tour omission, Jack Crowley and retirement plans: Johnny Sexton’s final lap may have a few more turns to negotiate after the Ireland captain revealed he was still driven by the hurt of his 2021 Lions rejection and that the door was still open for him to play beyond next year’s World Cup. >>READ MORE.

Richard Hogan: My daughter came to see the new baby in ICU. She sat cradling her sister singing, 'You're not alone': Many families experience the trauma of living with a child or sibling that is seriously ill, just like we did.>>READ MORE.

Cois Móire review: Episode two of Diarmuid Ó Drisceoil's Blackwater travels: The second instalment of the series again showed off the beauty of the Blackwater, and met some of those who live along the river near towns such as Mallow, Fermoy and Banteer. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Mist and fog will be slow to clear this morning. Many parts of the country will stay dry with sunny spells but there will be scattered showers in the southwest and west and outbreaks of rain will develop in east Ulster during the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures of 5C to 11C, mildest in the southwest and west, with a light to moderate westerly wind.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

