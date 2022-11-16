Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, November 16

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Commercial rates hike puts 'another nail in coffin' for struggling Cork businesses: Local authority rate hikes in the midst of energy, inflation, and cost-of-living crises are “another nail in the coffin” for already struggling businesses and will make many unviable.>>READ MORE.

Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. Picture: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Donald Trump launches bid to return to the White House in 2024 : Former US president Donald Trump has said he will officially mount a third campaign for the White House, launching an early start to the 2024 contest. >>READ MORE.

Clodagh Finn: Fifteen lessons I learned from Vicky Phelan in her too-short life: Vicky Phelan used her voice not just to challenge, but to rock the system, and she left behind a considerable legacy >>READ MORE.

US officials: Missile that hit Poland fired by Ukrainian forces: Initial findings suggest the missile that hit Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile, according to US officials. >>READ MORE.

Cork motorist who bought fake UK driving licence in 1986 had 'forgotten' it wasn't valid, court told: A motorist who bought a false driving licence at a road bowling match in 1986 continued to use the document for so long he had almost forgotten it wasn’t a real licence. >>READ MORE.

Fiscal watchdog supports wide range of tax hikes: The fiscal watchdog has given its support to controversial proposals for a broad range of tax increases to help the Government to prepare for climate change and wean itself off its dependence on the huge corporation tax receipts from the multinationals. >>READ MORE.

CORK-BOUND: Former Galway and Sligo football manager Kevin Walsh

Walsh confirmed as new Cork football coach, Ó hAilpín joins minor hurling ticket: Former Galway and Sligo manager Kevin Walsh has been confirmed as the new Cork football coach. >>READ MORE.

Skin Nerd: My top tips for Black Friday skincare shopping: It pays to have a plan when it comes to making the most of skincare offers. >>READ MORE.

'The band is formally stopping': Horslips reach end of the road: As Barry Devlin receives an award for the music he's produced with the Celtic Rock icons, he reveals the performance at the event will be their final show. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Today will be mainly dry with sunny spells, however, there will be some showers in east Ulster and along parts of the west coast.

In the late afternoon and evening rain will develop in coastal areas of Munster with highest temperatures of 7C to 11C.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

